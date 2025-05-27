June 17: Pioneer Oil Refinery Park Ribbon Cutting

The SCV’s historic Pioneer Oil Refinery Park will have it’s ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 17 at 9:30 a.m.

The location is 22030 Pioneer Way in Newhall, at the corner of Needham Ranch Parkway and Pioneer Way. (Note: You’ll need the most up-to-date mapping.)

This new park will offer residents and visitors an interactive experience where they can learn about the significance of the Pioneer Oil Refinery, a pivotal landmark in the history of California’s oil industry.

The refinery was established in 1876 by the California Star Oil Works, the predecessor to Standard Oil, which eventually became Chevron. It is recognized as the world’s oldest surviving refinery and a testament to the early days of oil production in the United States.

This historic landmark has been transformed into a space where the public can appreciate its significance while enjoying the park’s scenic beauty, surrounded by the Newhall Pass Open Space. The park also features walking paths that connects to surrounding trails, showing the refinery’s history and its impact on the region.

If you plan to attend the ceremony, please RSVP by June 10 to Billie Abreu at babreu@santaclarita.gov or call (661) 255-4939.

For more on the refinery, visit https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ap2926.htm.

