June 17: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Public Workshop

Join the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., to learn more and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply and recharge groundwater as we begin the process of developing a Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP).

The GSP will be tailored to the resources and needs within our community and must be adopted by January 2022.

Workshop Topics and Resource Center

In this public workshop, attendees will have an opportunity to learn from experts as they explain the Hydrogeological Conceptual Model – a visual representation of how water moves through the earth. Additionally, the experts will also describe the geology of our local groundwater basins and

aquifers, as well as our groundwater conditions including recharge/discharge areas and primary groundwater uses.

Following each presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions during the meeting. There will also be a resource center available after the live meeting. You can watch videos and download handouts for further study. A comment form will be available in the online resource center to provide additional comments as well as ask questions that will be answered within 72 hours.

Resource center topics include:

 regional geology

 principal aquifers

 groundwater recharge and discharge

 surface water

Meeting Format

The public workshop will be a hosted web and teleconference. Meeting format and details can be found at https://scvgsa.org/groundwater-sustainability-workshop/. Questions and comments about this workshop should be directed to Eunie Kang, by phone at (661) 297-1600 or by email at ekang@scvwa.org.

Other components of the GSP will be addressed in future workshops over the next 18 months.

For the full meeting agenda, please visit: https://scvgsa.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/SCV-GSA-Public-Workshop-Web-Conference-061720.pdf

###

About the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency

The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) is a joint powers authority responsible for sustainably managing groundwater in the Santa Clara River Valley East Subbasin. The agency is governed by a seven-member board that includes four people appointed by SCV Water, and one member each appointed by the city of Santa Clarita, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and Los Angeles County Waterworks Division 36. The SCV-GSA’s overall goal is to achieve sustainable groundwater management of our subbasin within 20 years.