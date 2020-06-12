[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

June 17: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Virtual Workshop
| Friday, Jun 12, 2020
Groundwater Illustration
Groundwater illustration.

 

Join the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) on Wednesday, June 17, at 4:00 p.m., to learn more and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply and recharge groundwater as we begin the process of developing a Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP).

The GSP will be tailored to the resources and needs within our community and must be adopted
by January 2022.

Workshop Topics and Resource Center

In this public workshop, attendees will have an opportunity to learn from experts as they explain the Hydrogeological Conceptual Model – a visual representation of how water moves through the earth.

Additionally, the experts will also describe the geology of our local groundwater basins and aquifers, as well as our groundwater conditions including recharge/discharge areas and primary groundwater uses.

Following each presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions during the meeting. There will also be a resource center available after the live meeting. You can watch videos and download handouts for further study. A comment form will be available in the online resource center to provide additional comments as well as ask questions that will be answered within 72 hours.

Resource center topics include:

– regional geology

– principal aquifers

– groundwater recharge and discharge

– surface water

Meeting Format
The public workshop will be a hosted web and teleconference. Meeting format and details can be found at https://scvgsa.org/groundwater-sustainability-workshop/.

Questions and comments about this workshop should be directed to Eunie Kang, by phone at (661) 297 – 1600 or by email at ekang@scvwa.org.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Message from CIF Southern Section Commissioner on Possible Return of Fall Sports
Rob Wigod, California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section's commissioner of athletics, issued an update regarding the possible return of high school sports in the fall.
Message from CIF Southern Section Commissioner on Possible Return of Fall Sports
Comfort Zone | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Racism. I never knew of it, as we were protected by our parents. But evidence was always there, like the Green Book they used to get cross-country, avoiding states that might arrest them because they were a mixed couple.
Comfort Zone | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Villanueva, Diez Hold SCV Law Enforcement Town Hall
During a virtual town hall meeting, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Capt. Justin Diez discussed new policing policies, body cameras for deputies and budgetary cuts.
Villanueva, Diez Hold SCV Law Enforcement Town Hall
Deputy Struck in Canyon Country Hit-and-Run Collision
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver during a traffic stop in Canyon Country Thursday night. The suspect remained outstanding.
Deputy Struck in Canyon Country Hit-and-Run Collision
June 26: Smith, Insurance Commissioner Partner for Tele-Town Hall on Small Business Resources
In partnership with the CA Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a tele-town hall on insurance issues and available resources for small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic emergency on June 26, 2020.
June 26: Smith, Insurance Commissioner Partner for Tele-Town Hall on Small Business Resources
Academy Announces Next Phase of Equity, Inclusion Initiatives
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the next phase of its equity and inclusion initiative, Academy Aperture 2025.
Academy Announces Next Phase of Equity, Inclusion Initiatives
New Principals Named at Hart School District
The William S. Hart Union High School District has made several moves with principals after Academy of the Canyons Principal Dr. Pete Getz was named Director of Students Services.
New Principals Named at Hart School District
Today in SCV History (June 12)
1868 - Ravenna post office established in Soledad Canyon [story]
Ravenna depot
Reopen Our Hospitals | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Correct me if I am wrong, but I have not seen documented transmission of the coronavirus to hospitalized non-COVID-19 patients come up on the radar screen. Why? Because of strict sterile techniques used by hospitals.
Reopen Our Hospitals | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
City’s Eat Local Program Looks to Expand Restaurants onto Sidewalks, Parking Spaces
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to launch the Eat Local Program for restaurants in commercial centers that wish to expand outdoor seating on private sidewalks and private parking spaces.
City’s Eat Local Program Looks to Expand Restaurants onto Sidewalks, Parking Spaces
June 12: Santa Clarita Artists Association Virtual Reception
The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) will hold its first virtual reception Friday from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
June 12: Santa Clarita Artists Association Virtual Reception
Castaic Brush Fire Held to 5 Acres
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters quickly extinguished a 5-acre blaze in Castaic Thursday afternoon.
Castaic Brush Fire Held to 5 Acres
City Launches Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to present the first Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade. Residents are encouraged to design and build a miniature parade float, then capture a photo of it to be shared in an online photo gallery.
City Launches Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade
Vikings Band & Color Guard Surprise Seniors at Drive-Thru Graduation (Video)
Under normal circumstances the seniors of the VHS band would be performing for hundreds of their senior peers at a packed stadium at the College of the Canyons.
Vikings Band & Color Guard Surprise Seniors at Drive-Thru Graduation (Video)
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 139,281 Cases Statewide, 2,653 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 1,857 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,653 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 162 more than reported Wednesday.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 139,281 Cases Statewide, 2,653 Cases in SCV
Annual Independence Day 5K, 10K to Go Virtual
Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and in the interest of public safety, the annual Independence Day Classic Races put on by the Santa Clarita Runners on the Fourth of July have been cancelled.
Annual Independence Day 5K, 10K to Go Virtual
SCV Chamber’s Nonprofit Council Provides Networking, Collaboration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Nonprofit Council announced Thursday its plan of action to bring nonprofit leaders together to receive information designed for professional growth, learn about the latest nonprofit trends and regulatory issues facing the sector.
SCV Chamber’s Nonprofit Council Provides Networking, Collaboration
Public Health Officials Correct Val Verde COVID-19 Spike
After seeing a spike in coronavirus cases in Val Verde over the last couple of days, L.A. County Department of Public Health officials have corrected the numbers, bringing the total from 99 back down to 23.
Public Health Officials Correct Val Verde COVID-19 Spike
Annual Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s Walk for Kids with Cancer Cancelled
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 10th Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer, which was originally scheduled for March 21st at College of the Canyons.
Annual Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s Walk for Kids with Cancer Cancelled
Val Verde Hit-and-Run Sends Motorcyclist to Hospital
One motorcyclist was transported to a hospital after California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run collision in Val Verde Thursday morning.
Val Verde Hit-and-Run Sends Motorcyclist to Hospital
Possible Butane Hash Oil Lab in Canyon Country Prompts Sheriff’s, LACoFD Response
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded Thursday morning to a call about a possible butane hash oil lab in Canyon Country.
Possible Butane Hash Oil Lab in Canyon Country Prompts Sheriff’s, LACoFD Response
Today in SCV History (June 11)
1956 - Bill Bonelli incorporates Solemint Water Co., his second of two predecessors of Santa Clarita Water Co. [story]
Bonelli
