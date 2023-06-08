June 17: Super Pet Adoption Event at Hart Park

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is pleased to announce the highly anticipated Heart to Home Super Pet Adoption event will be held at William S Hart Regional Park in Santa Clarita on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

This event offers a unique opportunity for prospective pet owners to find their perfect pet from DACC’s Lancaster, Palmdale, Castaic and Agoura Care Centers while supporting local businesses and having fun.

The Heart to Home Super Pet Adoption Event aims to bring your local animal care center to you at a fun and family-friendly event. From playful puppies and kittens to gentle senior dogs and cats, there will be a diverse range of animals available for adoption, ensuring there is a pet for every loving family.

“We are excited to host the Heart to Home Super Pet Adoption Event, a special collaboration between all our North County Care Centers,” said Marcia Mayeda, DACC Director. “This event is an exceptional and fun opportunity for families and individuals to make a positive impact on the lives of these deserving animals, while also experiencing the joy and companionship that pets bring.”

The Heart to Home Super Pet Adoption Event is funded by the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation, with the Annenberg Foundation providing discounted adoption fees of $14 which includes spay/neutering, microchip and vaccinations. License fees are not included and other fees may apply.

Representatives from different divisions of DACC will be present including Outreach, Licensing, Veterinary Services – North County, the L.A. County Animal Care Foundation, Emergency Response, Volunteer Services and Animal Control Officers so the community can learn more about DACC services and how to get involved.

Participating vendors include Backyard Farmgurl Designs, Pet Supplies Plus Valencia, Pampered Chef, Sage and Hollow Company, Graffiti Creations and Castaic Canine Camp as well as a variety of giveaways.

To learn more about DACC, the resources DACC provides and view its animals, visit www.animalcare.lacounty.gov or follow the department on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

To support DACC’s efforts, please donate to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation at www.lacountyanimals.org. To learn more about Socially Conscious Sheltering, visit https://scsheltering.org.

