June 18: SBDC Webinar on Monetizing Your YouTube Channel

The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, “Monetizing Your YouTube Channel,” on Wednesday, June 18 from 12-1 p.m.

Do you want to monetize your YouTube Channel? If so, reserve your spot for this webinar today, to join Digital Marketing Specialist, Darren Elliott as he discusses YouTube’s monetization programs and their requirements. This informative webinar will help you decide which monetization program would be best for you and will cover YouTube’s AdSense program, its Sponsorships and Brand Deals, as well as Affiliate Marketing and Fan Funding programs.

Please register at Register.

Like this: Like Loading...