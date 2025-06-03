June 18: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Lucky Luke Brewing

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the June Business After Hours Mixer with CMIT Solutions on Wednesday, June 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Lucky Luke Brewing.

Lucky Luke Brewing is located at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Make meaningful connections as this event brings together business professionals, entrepreneurs and industry leaders from across the Santa Clarita Valley.

This dynamic event offers the perfect opportunity to expand networks, share insights and explore opportunities for collaboration.

In this welcoming atmosphere engage in conversations that inspire growth, exchange ideas and build relationships that could take businesses to the next level. Whether new to networking or a seasoned professional, this mixer is for everyone looking to connect and collaborate.

Don’t forget to bring business cards to enter the raffle for a chance to win exciting prizes.

All are welcome.

Tickets are $15 for members, $30 for nonmembers.

To register visit https://www.scvchamber.com/events/june-business-after-hours-mixer-at-cmit-solutions.

