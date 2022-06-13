June 18: Seminar Addresses Home Needs for Aging in Place

Lenton Company will host a seminar to explore the possibilities of adjusting living spaces to be accessible as owners grow older. The complimentary seminar will be held on Saturday, June 18, at 10 a.m. at the Lenton Company Design Studio located at 530 Commerce Ave., Suite C in Palmdale.

According to the National Association of Realtors, 35% of people aged 65 or above upsized their homes by purchasing a 3,000-square-foot or larger home in 2020, compared with only 23% in 2017. Others choose to make modifications to stay in their current home surrounded by neighbors and family and to avoid the prohibitive cost of senior living communities.

“Living in place home modifications often focus on the bathroom, including options to replace a traditional bathtub with a barrier-free shower and to design the overall space to allow for easier access of walkers and wheelchairs, if necessary” said co-owner Rob Lenton. “Design details like stylish handrails strategically placed to provide stability can make a home more aging-friendly.”

“My mother has lived with us for more than 20 years and we’ve made adaptations along the way,” said Evelyn Lenton. “We recently completed a single-story addition to our home with the concept of our own future accessibility needs in mind.”

For property owners interested in exploring the feasibility of living in place in their existing home, the upcoming seminar led by Rob Lenton will provide information on accessibility issues including getting in and out of the home, moving around in the home, bathroom challenges and kitchen considerations.

Seating is limited; call (661) 273-9179 to reserve a space.

