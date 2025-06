June 19-22: Escape Musical Theatre Presents ‘The Music Man’

Escape Musical Theatre presents “The Music Man” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons. Performances will run June 19-22.

With a musical score by renowned author, playwright and composer Meredith Wilson, “The Music Man” features well-known songs like “Trouble,” “Shipoopi” and “Seventy-Six Trombones.”

“The Music Man” will feature a cast of 300 youth and teens.

Tickets are priced; Adult tickets $27, Child tickets (age 3-17) $22 andSenior tickets (age 65+) $22.

Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

For tickets and more information visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=279212.

