June 19: All For Kids Virtual Orientation on Foster Care, Adoption

All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.

If you or someone you know may be interested in learning more about foster care and adoption, a live English Zoom orientation is scheduled for Thursday, June 19, from 4-5 p.m. (and the third Thursday of each month ongoing) hosted by an All For Kids team member and a foster parent. For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or foster-adopt parent, a PowerPoint orientation is also available. To RSVP for the live orientation or to request the PowerPoint orientation, please email Rfrecruitment@allforkids.org, call (661) 289-4231, or visit https://www.allforkids.org/foster-care-and-adoption-inquiry-form/ to complete a quick inquiry form. A link to the meeting will be emailed.

A Spanish PowerPoint can be emailed upon request. Call (800) 730-3933 or email RFrecruitment@allforkids.org and a Spanish PowerPoint will be emailed. A bilingual staff member will assist throughout the process.

All For Kids welcomes all individuals regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children. Qualifying families receive training and support throughout the journey. Foster care and adoption programs are available in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and Ventura counties.

For information about All For Kids and the other critical services the agency provides, visit www.allforkids.org. To stay connected with Family Foster Care and Adoption services, visit www.allforkids.org/foster.

Like this: Like Loading...