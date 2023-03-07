header image

1976 - Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake [story]
First Presbyterian Church
June 19: Artist Dilmit Singh to Demonstrate Water Color
Monday, Mar 6, 2023
Dilmit Singh

Artist Dilmit Singh.

Santa Clarita Artists Association will spotlight Dilmit Singh’s water color demonstration on Monday, June 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at The Main Theatre in Newhall.

“In this demonstration, I will work with some of my favorite media to create a stained paper collage painting,” Singh said. “I will use ink and Japanese textured paper to showcase the versatility of watercolor. I will walk participants through the process of defining subject matter in ink and watercolor using brushes and bamboo pens and watching a composition come to life as the cold pressed paper substrate is skillfully layered with stained paper to create a unique watercolor mixed-media piece.”

As an artist, Singh believes that an intentional approach to creativity involves identifying the specific tools and techniques that will breathe life into a composition.

Singh is a self-taught artist who derives inspiration from her natural surroundings. She paints in both oil and watercolors and strives to capture light, shade and shadow. Watercolor allows her to be loose, airy and sketchy; while the buttery spread of oil color gives her the freedom to capture the robustness of people, places and things.

Her daily practice extends to sketching, plein air painting and replicating the works of masters. Studying her favorite artists like Monet and the impressionists has helped her recognize her style; and the inspiration for pursuing both mediums, watercolor and oil, comes from Sargent. In the last couple years, she has taken workshops with many established local artists and is grateful for their insights. Her work has received multiple awards at neighborhood shows and been juried into, among others, The Mid-Valley Arts League and the California Art Club.

As a teacher and writer, Singh gives readers insight into her artwork by walking them through the stories that inspired her. She attributes her energy to interactive activities like reading, writing, traveling, hiking and gardening that ultimately stimulate creative expression. She delights in her interactions with students as she shares her skill and knowledge of art. For more information on Singh, visit www.dilmitsingh.com.

See Santa Clarita Artists Association at https://www.santaclaritaartists.org for other free demos throughout the year.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall.

Fisherman

Fisherwoman by Dilmit Singh.

Winter Harmony

Winter Harmony by Dilmit Singh.

Purple Buckwheat

Purple Buckwheat by Dilmit Singh.

I Stand Unknown by Dilmit Singh.

I Stand Unknown by Dilmit Singh.

Eaton Canyon - plein air by Dilmit Singh.

Eaton Canyon – plein air by Dilmit Singh.

Blue Breeze by Dilmit Singh

Blue Breeze by Dilmit Singh.

Another Spring Day by Dilmit Singh

Another Spring Day by Dilmit Singh.
June 19: Artist Dilmit Singh to Demonstrate Water Color

June 19: Artist Dilmit Singh to Demonstrate Water Color
Monday, Mar 6, 2023
Santa Clarita Artists Association will spotlight Dilmit Singh’s water color demonstration on Monday, June 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at The Main Theatre in Newhall.
