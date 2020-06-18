June 19: Chancellor’s Circle Briefing Strategy Virtual Roundtable Discussion

Join the Valley Industry Association (VIA) for a culminating COVID-19 virtual briefing as it features a roundtable discussion with past presenters of the Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing Series.
The virtual meeting will take place Thursday, June 19, from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., via Zoom.
VIA is offering this event free of charge and hosted on behalf of Chancellor’s Circle members and the College of the Canyons Foundation.
For Zoom and registration information, click [here].
Panelists will be answering questions regarding employment law, financial decision making, updates to PPP and CARES Act funding, human resource challenges, and more. This 90-minute session will feature the following business leaders:
– Brian Koegle, Partner, Poole, Shaffery & Koegle, LLP.
– Tom Williams, Owner/Operator, Chick-fil-A Valencia Town Center
– Christina Flores, Vice President of HR, Logix Federal Credit Union
– Raphael Paris, Senior Vice President of People Operation, Scorpion
– Jill Mellady, President, Mellady Direct Marketing
– T Meyer, Wealth Management Advisor, Northwestern Mutual
– Gary Horton, CEO, Landscape Development, Inc.
– Tamara Gurney, CEO/President, Mission Valley Bank
Almost 7,000 homeless people living in encampments near freeways, as well as homeless seniors over 65 and others vulnerable to COVID-19, will be brought indoors over the span of 18 months under a joint legal agreement signed by the county and city of Los Angeles and approved Thursday by Judge David O. Carter.
Join the Valley Industry Association (VIA) for a culminating COVID-19 virtual briefing as it features a roundtable discussion with past presenters of the Chancellor's Circle Virtual Business Briefing Series.
Robert and I tried out for the high school baseball team. He didn’t make it. He then tried out as a pole vaulter on the track team, telling me he would not give up, even though he was going over the bar sideways!
Saturday, June 20 is the new deadline to sign up for the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra's virtual Summer Camp, where SCVYO students will get to “build their own camp” between June 22 and July 24.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 2,129 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 new deaths due to the virus countywide, including the 13th fatality at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley COVID-related death toll to 27 residents.
Los Angeles County's "Great Plates Delivered" program has been extended through Friday, July 10, offering three free home-delivered meals a day from local restaurants to qualifying older adults and adults over 60 who are at high-risk of COVID-19 as determined by the CDC.
The California Department of Education, in collaboration with the San Diego County Office of Education, is launching a free online suicide prevention training program available to middle and high school staff and students throughout the state, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday.
Ray Barnes, a 67-year-old Canyon Country resident, said Monday that he wanted to clarify some of the confusion that has been circulating around his charity, the Black Lives Matter Foundation, following a Buzzfeed News article that was published about it.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 1,337 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,780 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 18 more than reported Monday.
The MAIN’s talent show “You’re The Best” is returning to its virtual stage on Facebook. If you have a talent, we want to see it. Individuals of all ages are encouraged to submit a four to five-minute video of their unique talent and act to themain@santa-clarita.com, via Dropbox, by Friday, June 19.
No injuries were reported after a car collided with an electrical pole near the intersection of Davey Avenue and Cross Street in Newhall around 8:30 p.m. Monday evening, according to Martin Rangel, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports that a number of suspects had stolen more than $950 worth of goods around 3:00 p.m. at Macy’s, located in the Westfield Valencia Town Center, according to Lt. Doug Mohrhoff.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.