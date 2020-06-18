June 19: Chancellor’s Circle Briefing Strategy Virtual Roundtable Discussion

Join the Valley Industry Association (VIA) for a culminating COVID-19 virtual briefing as it features a roundtable discussion with past presenters of the Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing Series.

The virtual meeting will take place Thursday, June 19, from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., via Zoom.

VIA is offering this event free of charge and hosted on behalf of Chancellor’s Circle members and the College of the Canyons Foundation.

For Zoom and registration information, click [here].

To share questions for presenters in advance, send email to cocfoundation@canyons.edu.

Panelists will be answering questions regarding employment law, financial decision making, updates to PPP and CARES Act funding, human resource challenges, and more. This 90-minute session will feature the following business leaders:

– Brian Koegle, Partner, Poole, Shaffery & Koegle, LLP.

– Tom Williams, Owner/Operator, Chick-fil-A Valencia Town Center

– Christina Flores, Vice President of HR, Logix Federal Credit Union

– Raphael Paris, Senior Vice President of People Operation, Scorpion

– Jill Mellady, President, Mellady Direct Marketing

– T Meyer, Wealth Management Advisor, Northwestern Mutual

– Gary Horton, CEO, Landscape Development, Inc.

– Tamara Gurney, CEO/President, Mission Valley Bank