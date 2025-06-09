June 19: Free Rides on Santa Clarita Transit for Dump the Pump Day

Santa Clarita Transit invites residents and commuters to participate in the 20th annual National Dump the Pump Day on Thursday, June 19. This nationwide initiative encourages individuals to leave their cars at home and experience the benefits of public transportation.

In celebration, Santa Clarita Transit is offering free, all-day local and commuter bus passes to those who take the Dump the Pump pledge and commit to using public transit on Thursday, June 19, by filling out the online form here. After pledging, you’ll receive an email with a promo code and instructions to redeem your free day pass through a transit ticketing app, which will be valid for unlimited rides on all Santa Clarita Transit local and commuter buses on Thursday, June 19.

Plan your trip and visit SantaClaritaTransit.com to explore routes, commuter destinations, Park-and-Ride locations, as well as transit options at the McBean Regional Transit Center (24375 Valencia Boulevard).

Santa Clarita Transit’s commuter express service provides direct routes to major employment centers, including:

Downtown Los Angeles (Routes 799/794)

Burbank (Route 794)

Century City, UCLA and Westwood (Routes 797/792)

Chatsworth, Canoga Park and Woodland Hills (Routes 796/791)

North Hollywood (Route 757)

The local system offers connections throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, serving areas such as Commerce Center, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Metrolink Stations, Valencia, Old Town Newhall, Canyon Country, Saugus and Castaic.

Santa Clarita Transit encourages both new and returning riders to take advantage of this opportunity to experience the benefits of public transportation. For more information and to take the pledge, visit SantaClaritaTransit.com/Dump-the-Pump.

Like this: Like Loading...