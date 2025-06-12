June 19-July 27: SCAA Presents ‘Black & White’ Art Show

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host the “Black & White,” art show beginning Thursday, June 19, through Sunday, July 27 at the SCAA Gallery.

The SCAA Gallery is located at 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.

SCAA Gallery hours will be Friday, 5-8 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dive into a journey of grayscale through emotion, depth, contrast and light from the darkest black to the purest white in this fine art exhibition featuring select members of the Santa Clarita Artists Association.

The reception for the art show will be on Saturday, June 21, 5-8 p.m.

The reception will be free and open to the public.

The reception will include:

Live music presented by Scott Roewe & The Birdie Jazz Trio.

Roaming magic by Luke Libero “The Martial Cardist.”

Live drawing by Leslie Morange and Qiana Tarlow.

Drinks will be at Eighth & Rail, get half off the first drink.

Meet the artist.

Vote for favorite exhibition artwork.

The SCAA Gallery will be closed for Father’s Day and open during SENSES.

All artwork by SCAA artists in the gallery is for sale.

SCAA non-profit gallery offers fine art gifts and jewelry, in addition to original art.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

Funding provided by Solar Optimum via the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture Public Art in Private Development Program.

SCAA is supported by the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture as part of Creative Recovery L.A., an initiative funded by the American Rescue Plan.

