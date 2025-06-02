June 19: RSVP for River of Lights at Central Park

June 19 is the deadline to RSVP if you wish to attend the River of Lights Illumination Ceremony at Central Park on Thursday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m.

The River of Lights project is an exciting new addition to Central Park. It brings together art, lighting and community space, enhancing the park’s appeal and offering a unique experience for visitors. LED lights stream down the hillside, along the exercise staircase, through the plaza and to a new art piece. The color changing lights will mimic the look of flowing water, and will be illuminated in a variety of colors in conjunction with holidays and events throughout the year

To attend the illumination ceremony, please RSVP by Thursday, June 19 to Billie Abreu at babreu@santaclarita.gov or call (661) 255-4939.

