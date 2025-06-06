June 19: SENSES ‘Date Night’ Block Party

Whether rolling in with a longtime love, close friends or just showing up for the good vibes, join this date night themed SENSES Block Party, presented by the city of Santa Clarita, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, June 19 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.

From mini golf and air hockey to axe throwing, bowling and more, this SENSES Block Party has all the best date night activities.

On-street bar hosted by Old Town Junction and food from Tropic Truck and sweets from Hang Loose Hawaiian.

Live music by Anthem Road band.

The wildly popular SENSES Block Party brings live music, food trucks, themed activities and adult beverages to Main Street every Third Thursday. Grab a drink from the on-street bar, dance the night away to high energy performers and order a bite from the food trucks or local restaurants. Don’t miss this fun and festive adult setting right here in Santa Clarita.

For more information visit the SENSES website.

