header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
86°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 6
1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
Chumash revolt
June 19: Val Verde Historical Society Celebrates Juneteenth
| Monday, Jun 6, 2022
Juneteenth

The Val Verde Historical Society will host a Juneteenth celebration at Val Verde Park Sunday, June 19, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will include a live band, special guest speakers, chef Chucky Food, vendors and a DJ.

Val Verde Park is located at 30300 Arlington Street, Castaic, CA 91384.

The Val Verde Historical Society is a nonprofit organization which collects collects, preserves, exhibits and makes accessible to the public materials and knowledge to support and promote understanding of Val Verde’s history, culture, and arts.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

June 20: Artist Otto Sturcke Demonstrates Still Life with Pastels at SCAA

June 20: Artist Otto Sturcke Demonstrates Still Life with Pastels at SCAA
Monday, Jun 6, 2022
The Santa Clarita Artists Association June 20 general meeting will feature artist Otto Sturcke demonstrating still life with pastels at The MAIN Theater, which is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Circle of Hope Seeks Volunteers for Vine 2 Wine Fundraiser

Circle of Hope Seeks Volunteers for Vine 2 Wine Fundraiser
Monday, Jun 6, 2022
The nonprofit Circle of Hope fundraiser Vine 2 Wine is seeking volunteers to help with event set-up and clean-up.
FULL STORY...

June 19: Val Verde Historical Society Celebrates Juneteenth

June 19: Val Verde Historical Society Celebrates Juneteenth
Monday, Jun 6, 2022
The Val Verde Historical Society will host a Juneteenth celebration at Val Verde Park Sunday, June 19, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

June 19: Val Verde Historical Society Presents Juneteenth Celebration

June 19: Val Verde Historical Society Presents Juneteenth Celebration
Friday, Jun 3, 2022
The Val Verde Historical Society will present a Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 19 noon to 7 p.m. in Val Verde Park.
FULL STORY...

Nominees Announced for Inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award

Nominees Announced for Inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award
Friday, Jun 3, 2022
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley presents the inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award at a luncheon on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia located at 24500 Town Center Drive in Valencia.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Message from Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger | Vote
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, reminded residents to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, June 7.
Message from Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger | Vote
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: Music Festival, SENSES Block Party
This city of Santa Clarita is reminding residents of the arts-related June events around the SCV.  
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: Music Festival, SENSES Block Party
June 20: Artist Otto Sturcke Demonstrates Still Life with Pastels at SCAA
The Santa Clarita Artists Association June 20 general meeting will feature artist Otto Sturcke demonstrating still life with pastels at The MAIN Theater, which is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
June 20: Artist Otto Sturcke Demonstrates Still Life with Pastels at SCAA
Circle of Hope Seeks Volunteers for Vine 2 Wine Fundraiser
The nonprofit Circle of Hope fundraiser Vine 2 Wine is seeking volunteers to help with event set-up and clean-up.
Circle of Hope Seeks Volunteers for Vine 2 Wine Fundraiser
June 19: Val Verde Historical Society Celebrates Juneteenth
The Val Verde Historical Society will host a Juneteenth celebration at Val Verde Park Sunday, June 19, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
June 19: Val Verde Historical Society Celebrates Juneteenth
Today in SCV History (June 6)
1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
Chumash revolt
Today in SCV History (June 5)
1968 - Saugus resident Elizabeth Evans struck by bullet meant for Sen. Robert F. Kennedy [story]
Elizabeth Evans
Today in SCV History (June 4)
1925 - Newhall Constable Jack Pilcher killed in the line of duty in handgun accident [story]
Jack Pilcher
June 6-July 23: Read Beyond the Beaten Path at Santa Clarita Library
As the summer season begins, the Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to announce the kickoff of the annual Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” encouraging residents to combine reading with camping, adventure and skill development.
June 6-July 23: Read Beyond the Beaten Path at Santa Clarita Library
Friday COVID Roundup: Indoor Masking Recommended as Hospitalizations Increase
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 10 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 5,051 new cases countywide and 138 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Indoor Masking Recommended as Hospitalizations Increase
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Help Locating Theft Suspects
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help identifying two identity theft suspects.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Help Locating Theft Suspects
June 8: Santa Clarita Community College District Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Business Meeting Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
June 8: Santa Clarita Community College District Board Meeting
June 19: Val Verde Historical Society Presents Juneteenth Celebration
The Val Verde Historical Society will present a Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 19 noon to 7 p.m. in Val Verde Park.
June 19: Val Verde Historical Society Presents Juneteenth Celebration
TMU Buys Properties in Placerita Canyon for Campus Housing
The Master’s University recently purchased nine properties in Placerita Canyon, expanding its housing capacity to meet record-setting enrollment growth the past two years.
TMU Buys Properties in Placerita Canyon for Campus Housing
Providence SoCal Contributes $608M for Food, Shelter, Health Care
Driven by its belief that health is a human right, Providence Southern California provided $608 million in funding and services to care for those in need outside the walls of its 11 Southern California hospitals.
Providence SoCal Contributes $608M for Food, Shelter, Health Care
June 14: Super Moon Hike in Central Park
Join the city of Santa Clarita Tuesday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m. for an evening hike at Central Park while admiring the Supermoon. Experience a relaxing sound bath with crystal singing bowls at the summit with Angelita Weber.
June 14: Super Moon Hike in Central Park
June 10: Special Hearing on Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department
The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a Special Hearing on Deputy Gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the Commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
June 10: Special Hearing on Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department
Castaic Middle School Celebrates Eighth Grade Promotion
Castaic Middle School in the Castaic Union School District celebrated student success with the promotion of 201 eighth-grade students on Wednesday, June 2.
Castaic Middle School Celebrates Eighth Grade Promotion
June 7: Bouquet Housing, Cemetery Expansion Up for Planning Commission Vote
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission regular meeting will be held Tuesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located on the first floor of Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 7: Bouquet Housing, Cemetery Expansion Up for Planning Commission Vote
Immersive Play ‘Signals’ Stars CalArts Alum Jason Pollak
The Hollywood Fringe Festival features multiple productions with current and former students of California Institute of the Arts, including the world premiere of the immersive and interactive sci-fi play "Signals."
Immersive Play ‘Signals’ Stars CalArts Alum Jason Pollak
Nominees Announced for Inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley presents the inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award at a luncheon on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia located at 24500 Town Center Drive in Valencia.
Nominees Announced for Inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award
Today in SCV History (June 3)
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
Learn How to Manage Soils, Fertilizers at SCV Water’s Gardening Class
Water is not the only element needed to help your trees, plants and veggies grow.
Learn How to Manage Soils, Fertilizers at SCV Water’s Gardening Class
Youth Grove Submissions Period Opens
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names of Santa Clarita youth, ages 24 and younger, who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents, to be added to the Youth Grove in Central Park, which is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
Youth Grove Submissions Period Opens
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: