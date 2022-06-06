June 19: Val Verde Historical Society Celebrates Juneteenth

The Val Verde Historical Society will host a Juneteenth celebration at Val Verde Park Sunday, June 19, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The nonprofit Circle of Hope fundraiser Vine 2 Wine is seeking volunteers to help with event set-up and clean-up.

The Santa Clarita Artists Association June 20 general meeting will feature artist Otto Sturcke demonstrating still life with pastels at The MAIN Theater, which is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

This city of Santa Clarita is reminding residents of the arts-related June events around the SCV.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, reminded residents to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, June 7.

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help identifying two identity theft suspects.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 10 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 5,051 new cases countywide and 138 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

As the summer season begins, the Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to announce the kickoff of the annual Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” encouraging residents to combine reading with camping, adventure and skill development.

Castaic Middle School in the Castaic Union School District celebrated student success with the promotion of 201 eighth-grade students on Wednesday, June 2.

The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a Special Hearing on Deputy Gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the Commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.

Join the city of Santa Clarita Tuesday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m. for an evening hike at Central Park while admiring the Supermoon. Experience a relaxing sound bath with crystal singing bowls at the summit with Angelita Weber.

Driven by its belief that health is a human right, Providence Southern California provided $608 million in funding and services to care for those in need outside the walls of its 11 Southern California hospitals.

The Master’s University recently purchased nine properties in Placerita Canyon, expanding its housing capacity to meet record-setting enrollment growth the past two years.

June 7: Bouquet Housing, Cemetery Expansion Up for Planning Commission Vote The Santa Clarita Planning Commission regular meeting will be held Tuesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located on the first floor of Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Immersive Play ‘Signals’ Stars CalArts Alum Jason Pollak The Hollywood Fringe Festival features multiple productions with current and former students of California Institute of the Arts, including the world premiere of the immersive and interactive sci-fi play "Signals."

Nominees Announced for Inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley presents the inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award at a luncheon on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia located at 24500 Town Center Drive in Valencia.

