May 30
2013 - Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story]
Powerhouse Fire
June 2-6: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions
| Friday, May 30, 2025

Caltrans has announced daytime and overnight lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic June 2-6 for pavement rehabilitation.

 

Monday, June 2 through Friday, June 6:
Northbound and southbound I-5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway is scheduled to have one lane closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and up to three lanes closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The southbound Templin Highway and Truck Break Inspection off-ramps are scheduled to be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Lanes will reopen each day between closure hours. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time. Lane closures are subject to change.

This construction is part of a project that began in April of 2022. The overall scope of the project includes replacing concrete slabs, upgrading drainage systems and guardrail, repairing and stabilizing slopes through rock scaling and installing geogrid, and construction of a retaining wall.

Please allow extra travel time and drive with caution through the construction zone. Watch for updates at Caltrans (District 7) on X. Watch for closures and traffic conditions at Caltrans QuickMap.
