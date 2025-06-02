June 2-9: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Silent Book Auction

|
1855
- Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Investigators are continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Espiridion Philip Camez, a Hispanic male who is 61 years old.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the grand opening of Magic GMC Cadillac, Wednesday, June 11 at 4 p.m.
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library in collaboration with Santa Clarita Valley Libraries will have a silent Book Auction through 10 a.m. Monday, June 9 at all three local library branches.
The Canyon Country Community Center will host "Celebrate," an event series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, June 13, from 6-9 p.m. The June Celebrate event will feature the country of New Zealand.
The Adult Skills Center is hosting a sports tournament in celebration of athletes of all abilities, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, June 6 at Central Park.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the exhibition, “Walk with Me” by photographer Nima Kharrazi, which will be on view through Wednesday, July 30 at the Valencia Library.
June 19 is the deadline to RSVP if you wish to attend the River of Lights Illumination Ceremony at Central Park on Thursday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m.
At just 21 years old, Samantha Miranda Rodriguez is already blazing a trail, literally and figuratively, in a field where women are a rare sight.
The Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department joined partners and community members to celebrate the reopening of Loma Alta Park and the launch of a new Satellite Senior Center, a vital resource for older adults in Altadena following the loss of the Altadena Senior Center to the Eaton Fire.
Rep. George Whitesides recently joined Val Verde Citizens for the Closure of Chiquita Canyon Landfill to meet with affected residents about the ongoing conditions surrounding the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
California State University, Northridge professor emeritus of music Ron Borczon has been awarded the Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award by the American Music Therapy Association.
As summer approaches, you are invited to enjoy the warm weather and great energy at the SENSES Block Party on Main Street. This stimulating event series is held every third Thursday of the month, continuing through September.
The doors officially opened at the Altadena Community Center Monday to continue providing critical recovery support for those impacted by the January 2025 Eaton Fire.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 2 to Saturday, June 7.
What is dry weather runoff? Typically, when we think of water runoff, we might think of the water that’s generated by a rainstorm.
1945
- Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story
]
1883
- Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Company [story
]
1891
- Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story
]
Discover the remarkable comeback story of the California condor, one of the world's rarest birds, at a free presentation at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center on Sunday, June 15.
This summer, kids can beat the heat in the coolest way possible, at Camp Chillin’ inside The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, is hosting a free job and career fair on Saturday, June 21, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, will present the grand finale of its 25th anniversary season on Sunday, June 4.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of its popular Summer Trolley service, offering complimentary transportation through Monday, Sept. 1.
