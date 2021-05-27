June 2: L.A. County Youth@Work Kick-Off

The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development will join Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, Aging and Community Services, other County Departments, business partners, and youth participants to launch the Summer 2021 Kick-Off of Youth@Work. Youth@Work is a regional initiative to prepare underserved youth ages 14-24 for jobs and careers in our local, re-opening economy.

Youth@Work pairs paid work experience for youth with a comprehensive and strategic set of employment, training, and support services provided through the County’s network of America’s Job Centers of California (AJCC). Youth@Work focuses on serving those with the highest need, including justice-involved youth, youth experiencing homelessness, foster youth, transition age youth, low-income, LGBTQ+, and CalWORKs youth. This year, Youth@Work will continue to respond to the pandemic by providing program participants with COVID-safe community-centric work experience and introduction to accessible career pathways.

The Summer 2021 Kick-Off will highlight Youth@Work efforts over the last year to provide training and employment to priority youth in Los Angeles County, and their continued contributions to the recovery of our local economy. These efforts include remote work experience, food distribution, and PPE manufacturing for distribution to local health care providers.

For more information about Youth@Work and to complete the interest form, employers and youth should go to workforce.lacounty.gov/youthatwork.

When:

Wednesday, June 2 at 9:00 a.m.

Members of the public may watch the kickoff by going to: facebook.com/LACountyWDACS.

Who:

– Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis, Supervisor for the First District*

– Otto Solórzano, Acting Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS)*

– Norma García-Gonzalez, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Parks & Recreation*

– Debra Scacco, Manager, Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI)

– Kevin Palacios, East LA AJCC and Youth@Work Participant*

*Speaker will share some comments in Spanish

