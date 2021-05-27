June 2: L.A. County Youth@Work Kick-Off

header image

| Thursday, May 27, 2021

Youth@WorkThe Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development will join Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, Aging and Community Services, other County Departments, business partners, and youth participants to launch the Summer 2021 Kick-Off of Youth@Work. Youth@Work is a regional initiative to prepare underserved youth ages 14-24 for jobs and careers in our local, re-opening economy.

Youth@Work pairs paid work experience for youth with a comprehensive and strategic set of employment, training, and support services provided through the County’s network of America’s Job Centers of California (AJCC). Youth@Work focuses on serving those with the highest need, including justice-involved youth, youth experiencing homelessness, foster youth, transition age youth, low-income, LGBTQ+, and CalWORKs youth. This year, Youth@Work will continue to respond to the pandemic by providing program participants with COVID-safe community-centric work experience and introduction to accessible career pathways.

The Summer 2021 Kick-Off will highlight Youth@Work efforts over the last year to provide training and employment to priority youth in Los Angeles County, and their continued contributions to the recovery of our local economy. These efforts include remote work experience, food distribution, and PPE manufacturing for distribution to local health care providers.

For more information about Youth@Work and to complete the interest form, employers and youth should go to workforce.lacounty.gov/youthatwork.

When:
Wednesday, June 2 at 9:00 a.m.

Members of the public may watch the kickoff by going to: facebook.com/LACountyWDACS.

Who:

– Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis, Supervisor for the First District*

– Otto Solórzano, Acting Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS)*

– Norma García-Gonzalez, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Parks & Recreation*

– Debra Scacco, Manager, Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI)

– Kevin Palacios, East LA AJCC and Youth@Work Participant*

*Speaker will share some comments in Spanish
Registration Now Open for L.A. County Parks & Rec Summer Programs
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation teamed up with some of the best instructors in Los Angeles to bring you hundreds of classes for all ages, levels and budgets.
Registration Now Open for L.A. County Parks & Rec Summer Programs
Wilk Announces $28.6 Billion Available in Restaurant Assistance
The restaurant industry has been among the hardest-hit sectors during this pandemic.
Wilk Announces $28.6 Billion Available in Restaurant Assistance
COC Fall 2021 Registration Underway
With hundreds of in-person classes available during the fall 2021 semester, College of the Canyons is offering students and community members the opportunity to get back on track toward earning a degree or preparing for a new career.
COC Fall 2021 Registration Underway
CHP’s Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period Begins Friday
Memorial Day is the traditional start to the summer travel season, and this weekend California’s roadways will likely be bustling with activity.
CHP’s Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period Begins Friday
Cancer Survivor Becomes LLS’ Gold Coast Man Of The Year
A cancer survivor's drive to test himself lead him to becoming LLS' Gold Coast Man of the Year, while raising money to fuel cancer research.
Cancer Survivor Becomes LLS’ Gold Coast Man Of The Year
Stay Green Inc. Among Top 100 Landscape Firms Recognized
Stay Green Inc. has been placed in Lawn and Landscaping Magazine's top 100 landscaping companies in North America. 
Stay Green Inc. Among Top 100 Landscape Firms Recognized
Local 11-Year-Old Builds Her Own Lending Library For The Community
As a way to give back to her community, 11-year-old Taylor Butler built a lending library, where people can leave and take books for free.
Local 11-Year-Old Builds Her Own Lending Library For The Community
City Announces Fourth Of July Patriotic Tour For 2021
After months of shutdowns, Santa Clarita is celebrating this year's Independence Day with the Fourth of July Patriotic Tour.  
City Announces Fourth Of July Patriotic Tour For 2021
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 0 COVID Hospitalizations Since Pandemic Began ; SCV Cases Total 27,901
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 10 new deaths and 191 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,901 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 0 COVID Hospitalizations Since Pandemic Began ; SCV Cases Total 27,901
SCV Senior Center Honored For Innovative Older Adult Programming
The Santa Clarita Senior Center has been awarded for creating an innovative way for seniors to connect during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday.
SCV Senior Center Honored For Innovative Older Adult Programming
California Air Resource Board Introduces New Smoke Tracking App
The California Air Resource board has unveiled a new app for California residents to track prescribed fires and smoke in their area. 
California Air Resource Board Introduces New Smoke Tracking App
SCV Water Purchases On-Site Solar Panels To Help Save More Energy
To aid in power consumption, SCV Water completed the purchase of onsite energy-producing assets, the agency stated Wednesday. 
SCV Water Purchases On-Site Solar Panels To Help Save More Energy
Divided City Council To Give Human Relations Roundtable More Time
The Santa Clarita City Council lacked the necessary votes Tuesday night to add to the agenda of the next City Council meeting a discussion about the city of Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable.
Divided City Council To Give Human Relations Roundtable More Time
Today in SCV History (May 26)
1956 - Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story]
Oak of the Golden Dream
SCV Teen Filming Documentary Highlighting Jamaica Women’s Soccer FIFA Debut
When you hear the word Jamaica, aside from conjuring up some sort of tropical beach paradise, perhaps two big names jump right up at you, depending on your age bracket. The names are Bob Marley or Usain Bolt.
SCV Teen Filming Documentary Highlighting Jamaica Women’s Soccer FIFA Debut
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Recognized for Export Achievement
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the firm has received the Export Achievement Award from the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce in recognition of Lief’s demonstrated success in internationally exporting its manufacturing services over the past two years.
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Recognized for Export Achievement
May 27: Arts Commission Study Session
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a study session virtually Thursday, May 27, at 6:00 p.m.
May 27: Arts Commission Study Session
SCV Vaccine Rates on Par with State, County Averages
Data from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health indicates the Santa Clarita Valley is on par with the county and ahead of the state vaccination averages — but there’s still a distance to go before the county hits the home stretch, aka herd immunity.
SCV Vaccine Rates on Par with State, County Averages
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Transmission Rates Continue to Drop in L.A. County; SCV Cases Total 27,897
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 10 new deaths and 191 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,897 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Transmission Rates Continue to Drop in L.A. County; SCV Cases Total 27,897
L.A. City Assistant Fire Chief Agrees to Alcohol Treatment, Community Service; Avoids Jail Time
A Los Angeles City assistant fire chief from Saugus, who was arrested on suspicion of crashing his vehicle into a light pole and at least two other vehicles — one of which he reportedly dragged more than 160 feet and up a driveway — agreed to complete a handful of preconditions and programs in court Friday in order to avoid potential jail time in connection to his charges.
L.A. City Assistant Fire Chief Agrees to Alcohol Treatment, Community Service; Avoids Jail Time
L.A. County Residents Invited to Community Crime Rates, Public Safety Virtual Town Hall
Los Angeles County residents are invited to a town hall regarding the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Tuesday, June 8, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
L.A. County Residents Invited to Community Crime Rates, Public Safety Virtual Town Hall
Today in SCV History (May 25)
1966 - Mustang Drive-In theater opens on Soledad Canyon Road [story]
Mustang Drive-In
