The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission regular meeting will be held Thursday, June 2 in the City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The commission will receive a presentation on the master plan for the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex expansion.

The original master plan for the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex was developed in fiscal year 1998-1999. Since then, portions of the original plan have been constructed, including a gymnasium, The Centre event venue, an aquatic center, Skate Park, dog park, a bike park for BMX and mountain biking, and other recreation amenities.

Under the direction of the city of Santa Clarita’s strategic plan, Santa Clarita 2025, staff has reevaluated and updated the master plan for the Sports Complex expansion.

