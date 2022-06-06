June 20: Artist Otto Sturcke Demonstrates Still Life with Pastels at SCAA

The Santa Clarita Artists Association June 20 general meeting will feature artist Otto Sturcke demonstrating still life with pastels at The MAIN Theater, which is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

The meeting will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This will be an in-person meeting only with no virtual meeting option.

For more information about the SCAA visit Santa Clarita Artists.

