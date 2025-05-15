June 20: Child & Family Center ‘Power Up’ Youth Event

Child & Family Center, in partnership with city of Santa Clarita’s Drug-Free Youth, invites local youth ages 11–17 to “Power Up” this summer with a free, high-energy event Friday, June 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at MB2 Entertainment in Santa Clarita.

This one-day event is part of Child & Family Center’s Outreach and Prevention programming, which focuses on helping youth make safe, healthy choices by building strong decision-making skills, increasing protective factors, and promoting positive alternatives to risky behaviors. “Power Up” brings these goals to life in an engaging, teen-friendly format designed to unlock their full potential.

Participants will enjoy activities such as laser tag, mini golf, a free lunch and workshops that support healthy choices, self-confidence and resilience.

“Through our Outreach and Prevention Services, we’re committed to creating positive spaces that strengthen youth resiliency and reduce risk,” said Nikki Buckstead, President and CEO of Child & Family Center. “Power Up is more than just a fun day out, it’s a purposeful opportunity for teens to connect, build confidence and experience the kind of support and engagement that can truly change the direction of their lives.”

Space is limited. Interested families should reserve a spot and direct any questions or inquiries to the program coordinator, Eyda Noriega at enoriega@childfamilycenter.org.

MB2 Entertainment is located at 21516 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

To register online visit https://www.childfamilycenter.org/power-up/.

The “Power Up” event supports the center’s ongoing mission to strengthen families and build healthier communities through education, connection and prevention. Drug-Free Youth, a city of Santa Clarita program, plays a key role in promoting peer-led prevention by empowering teens to make healthy choices and lead by example. Through its involvement, youth become advocates for positive lifestyles, helping to create a community culture where being drug-free is celebrated and supported.

For more information about Prevention and Outreach Services at Child & Family Center, visit https://www.childfamilycenter.org/prevention-outreach-services.

