June 20: Deadline to Sign Up for SCV Youth Orchestra Virtual Summer Camp

Saturday, June 20 is the new deadline to sign up for the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra’s virtual Summer Camp, where SCVYO students will get to “build their own camp” between June 22 and July 24.

SCVYO is excited to present the nonprofit organization’s first fully online-integrated summer camp.

Since the start of quarantine, the SCVYO’s Artistic Staff has continuously met online to prepare an innovative online learning experience for their students.

In response to revealing the atypical online summer camp, in comparison with their usual in-person camp, SCVYO has generously decided to extend the deadline for applying from June 15 to June 20. Registration is open to all new and returning members.

This musical summer camp is unique in that students will be able to choose exactly what types of classes they want to enroll in, in lieu of enrolling in a single all-encompassing camp. SCVYO aims to be more inclusive, as this method will allow classes to be more affordable.

As opposed to requiring payment of an entire package, parents can specifically choose for their child what interests them most and enroll in those classes only. The session will include classes geared toward helping students keep up their instrumental skills, and special electives such as “Yoga 4 Musicians,” “Music Theory, Recording, and Composition,” “Conducting Seminar,” “Music from other Cultures,” and many more.

For more information, visit www.scvyo.org/sum20-schedule/.

While SCVYO is proud to present their adaptive Summer Camp for students and families, they are currently facing lost revenue from the lack of ticket sales and concessions following the necessary cancellation of their scheduled performances. Last year, SCVYO was awarded a generous 2-year matching grant from the Los Angeles County Arts Commission.

It is imperative for them that they match the amount in donations in order to continue many of their programs; to help their young musicians, SCVYO is currently accepting donations at www.scvyo.org/donate.

The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that has served the Santa Clarita Valley community and surrounding areas for more than 35 years, providing a variety of enriching instrumental education and performance programs for students eight years and older.

To learn more about the SCVYO or to donate, visit www.scvyo.org. For more information about their programs contact the Executive Director at info@scvyo.org.