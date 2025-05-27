June 20: NAACP Santa Clarita Juneteenth Game Night Mixer

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Santa Clarita will host a Juneteenth Game Night Mixer, 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 20 at The Centre.

The Centre is located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA, 91350.

This event is ages 18 and up only, doors open at 5:55 p.m.

It’s going to be a night to remember and honor Juneteenth with laughter, competition and community.

Bring your A-game and get ready to connect with friends old and new. Whether a board game enthusiast or a card game aficionado, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. Drinks and food are included.

Proceeds benefit NAACPSC Future Leaders Scholarship.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/santa-clarita-naacp-juneteenth-game-night-mixer-tickets-1331425422279?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

