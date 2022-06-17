June 20: Sidewalk Construction Begins on Sierra Highway

The city of Santa Clarita has announced that sidewalk construction along northbound Sierra Highway, between Dolan Way and Sarabande Lane, will begin Monday, June 20.

The work is expected to last for approximately two weeks.

The northbound right lane on Sierra Highway will be closed from Soledad Canyon Road to Sarabande Lane for the duration of construction.

Please allow for extra drive time through this closure and be aware of construction crews in the area.

