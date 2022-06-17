header image

June 17
1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
William Chormicle
June 20: Sidewalk Construction Begins on Sierra Highway
| Friday, Jun 17, 2022

Construction AlertcropThe city of Santa Clarita has announced that sidewalk construction along northbound Sierra Highway, between Dolan Way and Sarabande Lane, will begin Monday, June 20.

The work is expected to last for approximately two weeks.

The northbound right lane on Sierra Highway will be closed from Soledad Canyon Road to Sarabande Lane for the duration of construction.

Please allow for extra drive time through this closure and be aware of construction crews in the area.
