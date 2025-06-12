June 20: Summer Fire Safety Press Conference

As temperatures rise, the city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the county of Los Angeles and public safety agencies, is urging residents to stay prepared and protect their families, pets and homes from the threat of wildfires.

To raise awareness about the dangers of illegal fireworks and to learn more about being prepared for a wildfire, the Santa Clarita City Council will join Los Angeles County Fire Department Assistant Chief Patrick Sprengel and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Acting Captain Brandon Barclay for a multi-agency Summer Fire Safety Press Conference on Friday, June 20, at 9 a.m., at the Towsley Canyon Trailhead, located at 24335 The Old Road. Residents can tune into the City’s Facebook page to watch a live feed of the presentation.

The free, family-friendly event will include an up-close look at emergency response vehicles and equipment, including Type 3 Engines and a Fire Dozer from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Vehicles from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority will also be on display. Attendees will have the opportunity to step inside the vehicles, explore the equipment and speak with staff on-site about their roles in wildfire prevention and public safety. Attendees can also meet and feed sheep and goats, and watch a live hillside water drop demonstration by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The Summer Fire Safety Press Conference will also educate residents about the dangers of fireworks. Each year, fireworks start more than 1,600 fires and cause catastrophic injuries and even death. In the City of Santa Clarita, it is illegal to possess, sell or use fireworks including those that are labeled “Safe and Sane,” such as sparklers, snaps, smoke balls and any item that explodes.

To enjoy a spectacular firework show – everyone is encouraged to attend the City’s annual Fourth of July fireworks. As in years past, the show will take place at the Valencia Town Center parking lot at the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Citrus Street at 9:15 p.m.

For more information on local professional fireworks shows in and near Santa Clarita Valley, or details regarding firework regulations, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Fireworks.

