June 21: Circle of Hope ‘Hoedown for Hope’

Circle of Hope Cancer Wellness Center’s “Hoedown for Hope” will be held 6-10 p.m., Saturday, June 21 at Gilchrist Farm.

Gilchrist Farm is located at 30116 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.

Enjoy a fun day on the farm with a BBQ dinner, scrumptious desserts, live music, line dancing, beer and wine for sale, silent auction and other activities.

There will be live music all night, so kick up some dust and show off all the best moves.

All proceeds will go to Circle of Hope’s mission of providing emotional, financial and educational support to cancer patients in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Tickets:

General: $59

VIP: $99

General includes, BBQ Dinner, live Bands, desserts and other activities.

VIP includes: One hour early access, one drink ticket, one premium activity ticket, VIP Parking and VIP Lounge with no-host bar.

Sponsorship opportunities available.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://www.circleofhopeinc.org/hoedown/.

