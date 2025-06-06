June 21: Dive in as Water Safety Day Returns to SCV

With the arrival of summer, the city of Santa Clarita will host a Water Safety Day on Saturday, June 21 at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente, 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351 from 10 a.m. to noon.

This free, drop-in event invites residents of all ages to explore interactive stations, watch live demonstrations and gain essential water safety knowledge just in time for summer. Upon arrival, attendees can pick up a stamp card and visit a variety of engaging booths focused on emergency preparedness and drowning prevention. Attendees who complete the stamp card will receive a free family pass for recreational swim.

Highlights include rescue gear displays from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, safety equipment from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and a live water rescue demonstration by city lifeguards. Additional stations will offer tips for supervising swimmers, C-P-R demonstrations, swim tactics and guidance on calling 9-1-1 in an emergency. Kaiser Permanente will also be on site to provide resources on summer sun safety.

For more information, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Aquatics or contact Jacob Acosta at (661) 250-3768.

