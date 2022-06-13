June 21: Empowered Women Network Summer Celebration

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Empowered Women Network will host a Summer Celebration of women business owners in the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday, June 21 at 4 p.m. at Lucky Luke Brewery, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Valencia, 91355.

The event will feature two dynamic SCV women business owners:

–Natasha Burton, co-owner of Perfect Tux

–Kei Kei Dover, Founder/Executive Director of Coco Moms

Di Thompson will moderate.

The Summer Celebration is sponsored by Elevate Business Advisory Group.

Tickets for Chamber members are $25, non-members $30.

To register visit Empowered Women Summer Celebration.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...