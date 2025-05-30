June 21: Free Job, Career Fair at Boys & Girls Club of SCV

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, is hosting a free job and career fair on Saturday, June 21, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

Looking for a new job? Thinking about a career change? Just starting to explore your path?

This event is open to everyone, whether you’re a seasoned professional, a new graduate, close to retirement and looking for something new, a parent who needs additional income with a flexible schedule, or a student planning your future.

Come meet local employers, explore career paths and opportunities and connect with resources from both the state and local community to help you take your next step.

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley

24909 Newhall Ave.,

Newhall, 91321

Are you an employer who is currently hiring? Sign up here to be considered as a vendor.

To RSVP to attend the job fair or for more information visit https://a40.asmdc.org/event/20250621-job-career-fair.

