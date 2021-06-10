June 21: JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Virtual Resume, Interview Workshop

Thinking about a career move? Jumping back into the job market after a challenging year? With the end of the pandemic in sight, people may be wondering about their next job prospects, career choices, or what’s next on the horizon.

America’s Job Center of California (AJCC) worksource center in Santa Clarita specializes in helping it’s residents find work and build the skills needed to step into new possibilities.

JCI Santa Clarita, an organization that develops young leaders in the community, is hosting a resume and interviewing workshop presented by AJCC Service Coordinator, Melissa McCubbin. In this workshop, participants will learn the basic concepts of interviewing both online and in-person as well as building a resume to stand out above the rest. This training is suitable for any job seeker, from entry-level to those aspiring to the C-Suite. This event is part of JCI Santa Clarita’s 2021 training series.

Melissa McCubbin has worked for over 6 years as a service Coordinator for the America’s Jobs Center of California. She has assisted many individuals with overcoming barriers to employment and transforming lives through the power of work. The success stories from AJCC extend into Santa Clarita’s own Jaycees! This could be your opportunity at a new path forward. Please join us as we work together to get Santa Clarita moving forward.

The training event will be held on Monday, June 21 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. through Zoom.

Tickets are $5 and this event is open to the public.

To register for the online event, you may sign up through the Eventbrite link or app.

The zoom link will be provided to participants the day before the event.

