header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 21
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody) [story]
Ernie Hickson
June 21: Sam Dixon Cornhole Tournament at Lucky Luke Brewing
| Friday, Jun 20, 2025

The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center invites the community to the Third Annual Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, June 21 at 11 a.m. at Lucky Luke Brewing Company.

Lucky Luke Brewing Company is at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita CA 91355.

This event raises critical funds to support access to mental health services for those in need.

With the theme “Tossing Bags for a Cause: Supporting Mental Health, One Bag at a Time,” this high-energy day is more than just a tournament, it’s a celebration of community and care.

This year’s event features live music from the Rocky Folk Band, a silent auction filled with unique items and local experiences, food trucks, family-friendly entertainment and a competitive atmosphere with cash prizes on the line. In addition, Lucky Luke Brewing Company will generously donate a percentage of drink sales from the day to support the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, so guests can enjoy a cold drink while contributing to a great cause.

Registration is $100 per team, which are two person teams and all skill levels are encouraged to join.

Register now at https://tr.ee/FL9snXDPot

“Our community’s mental health matters, and this event gives us a powerful opportunity to come together and support that mission in a fun, impactful way,” said Philip Solomon, CEO from the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center. “Every team that registers and every dollar spent helps us continue providing quality, compassionate care.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

June 25: Agua Dulce Women’s Club Community Blood Drive

June 25: Agua Dulce Women’s Club Community Blood Drive
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
The Agua Dulce Women's Club Community Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, June 25, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390.
FULL STORY...

SCV Food Pantry to Receive $30K ‘Makeover’ from Albertsons

SCV Food Pantry to Receive $30K ‘Makeover’ from Albertsons
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, the longest-running and largest food assistance organization in the SCV, has been selected by Albertsons Companies to receive a $30,000 makeover grant.
FULL STORY...

June 21: Sam Dixon Cornhole Tournament at Lucky Luke Brewing

June 21: Sam Dixon Cornhole Tournament at Lucky Luke Brewing
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center invites the community to the Third Annual Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, June 21 at 11 a.m. at Lucky Luke Brewing Company.
FULL STORY...

June 28: Amateur Ham Radio National Field Day at Acton Park

June 28: Amateur Ham Radio National Field Day at Acton Park
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
Amateur Ham Radio National Field Day will be held Saturday, June 28, at Acton Park, noon to 9 p.m.
FULL STORY...

ARTree, Santa Clarita Library Seeks Volunteers for Bottle Cap Mural

ARTree, Santa Clarita Library Seeks Volunteers for Bottle Cap Mural
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
ARTree Community Arts Center in collaboration with Santa Clarita Public Library are seeking teen volunteers to help create a bottle cap mural.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 25: Agua Dulce Women’s Club Community Blood Drive
The Agua Dulce Women's Club Community Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, June 25, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390.
June 25: Agua Dulce Women’s Club Community Blood Drive
June 24: Saugus Union School District Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, June 24 beginning at 6:40 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
June 24: Saugus Union School District Board Regular Meeting
Today in SCV History (June 21)
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody) [story]
Ernie Hickson
June 25: COC Board to Conduct Self-Evaluation Retreat
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting Wednesday, June 25, beginning with a closed session at 2:30 p.m. The open session begins at 5 p.m.
June 25: COC Board to Conduct Self-Evaluation Retreat
SCV Food Pantry to Receive $30K ‘Makeover’ from Albertsons
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, the longest-running and largest food assistance organization in the SCV, has been selected by Albertsons Companies to receive a $30,000 makeover grant.
SCV Food Pantry to Receive $30K ‘Makeover’ from Albertsons
June 21: Sam Dixon Cornhole Tournament at Lucky Luke Brewing
The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center invites the community to the Third Annual Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, June 21 at 11 a.m. at Lucky Luke Brewing Company.
June 21: Sam Dixon Cornhole Tournament at Lucky Luke Brewing
Performers Sought for Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
Calling all Los Angeles County artists and performers. If you're part of a dance, music, vocal, musical theater or circus group, you are encouraged to apply to be part of the 66th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration.
Performers Sought for Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
June 26: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 26 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
June 26: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
June 28: Amateur Ham Radio National Field Day at Acton Park
Amateur Ham Radio National Field Day will be held Saturday, June 28, at Acton Park, noon to 9 p.m.
June 28: Amateur Ham Radio National Field Day at Acton Park
June 27-29: Matchbox Theatre to Present ‘World Builders’ at The MAIN
For one weekend only, Matchbox Theatre Co. is bringing its inaugural production of Johnna Adams’ "World Builders" to The MAIN.
June 27-29: Matchbox Theatre to Present ‘World Builders’ at The MAIN
June 29: Pride Outside at Vasquez Rocks
Vasquez Rocks Natural Area will host its "Pride Outside," event 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 29.
June 29: Pride Outside at Vasquez Rocks
June 23-27: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Closures
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) south of Templin Highway starting Monday, June 23 for pavement rehabilitation.
June 23-27: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Closures
Today in SCV History (June 20)
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
Pioneer Oil Refinery Park Opens to the Public in Newhall
The Pioneer Oil Refinery off of Pine Street in Newhall was built in 1877 by California Star Oil works, forming the foundation for the West Coast oil industry. Benzene and kerosene were the main products made in the refinery and were later sold locally in Ventura and Santa Barbara.
Pioneer Oil Refinery Park Opens to the Public in Newhall
June 21: Sip into Summer Bar Crawl On Main Street
Old Town Newhall will host a "Sip into Summer" Bar Crawl, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 21 on Main Street.
June 21: Sip into Summer Bar Crawl On Main Street
Suzette Martinez Valladares | Report from the State Senate
I wanted to share a quick legislative update from Sacramento. We recently reached the deadline to send bills from the Senate to the Assembly in order to continue moving them through the legislative process this session.
Suzette Martinez Valladares | Report from the State Senate
Santa Clarita Volunteer Youth Basketball Coaches Needed
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking Youth Basketball Coaches for the 2025 summer season.
Santa Clarita Volunteer Youth Basketball Coaches Needed
Santa Clarita Hiring for Positions at Hart Park
Love the outdoors? Passionate about community programs? The city of Santa Clarita is hiring part-time Recreation Leaders to help bring events, camps and nature programs to life at William S. Hart Park.
Santa Clarita Hiring for Positions at Hart Park
June 28: Harley-Davidson Santa Clarita Suspension Workshop
Harley-Davidson Santa Clarita will host a performance suspension workshop, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 28 with a Q and A with experts from OHLINS Factory.
June 28: Harley-Davidson Santa Clarita Suspension Workshop
CalArts Named One of ‘The Hollywood Reporter’s’ Top Animation Schools for 2025
California Institute of the Arts was recently named in The Hollywood Reporter’s inaugural Top Animation Schools list for 2025.
CalArts Named One of ‘The Hollywood Reporter’s’ Top Animation Schools for 2025
ARTree, Santa Clarita Library Seeks Volunteers for Bottle Cap Mural
ARTree Community Arts Center in collaboration with Santa Clarita Public Library are seeking teen volunteers to help create a bottle cap mural.
ARTree, Santa Clarita Library Seeks Volunteers for Bottle Cap Mural
June 25: Santa Clarita Library Hosts ‘Party at the Park’
City of Santa Clarita Public Library will host "Party at the Park" 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, June 25 at Duane R. Harte Park.
June 25: Santa Clarita Library Hosts ‘Party at the Park’
SCV Water Offers Up to a $200 Rebate for New Pool Covers
Summer is here in the Santa Clarita Valley and with it comes increased use of backyard swimming pools to beat the heat. The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is offering up to a $200 pool cover rebate.
SCV Water Offers Up to a $200 Rebate for New Pool Covers
SCVNews.com