June 21: Sam Dixon Cornhole Tournament at Lucky Luke Brewing

The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center invites the community to the Third Annual Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, June 21 at 11 a.m. at Lucky Luke Brewing Company.

Lucky Luke Brewing Company is at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita CA 91355.

This event raises critical funds to support access to mental health services for those in need.

With the theme “Tossing Bags for a Cause: Supporting Mental Health, One Bag at a Time,” this high-energy day is more than just a tournament, it’s a celebration of community and care.

This year’s event features live music from the Rocky Folk Band, a silent auction filled with unique items and local experiences, food trucks, family-friendly entertainment and a competitive atmosphere with cash prizes on the line. In addition, Lucky Luke Brewing Company will generously donate a percentage of drink sales from the day to support the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, so guests can enjoy a cold drink while contributing to a great cause.

Registration is $100 per team, which are two person teams and all skill levels are encouraged to join.

Register now at https://tr.ee/FL9snXDPot

“Our community’s mental health matters, and this event gives us a powerful opportunity to come together and support that mission in a fun, impactful way,” said Philip Solomon, CEO from the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center. “Every team that registers and every dollar spent helps us continue providing quality, compassionate care.”

