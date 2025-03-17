June 21: Santa Clarita Dodger Day Returns

The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to purchase tickets for the 46th Annual city of Santa Clarita Dodger Day.

This year’s game features the Los Angeles Dodgers facing off the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, June 21, at 7:10 p.m. This event also features a special giveaway, the first 40,000 fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Ice Cube Bobblehead celebrating the iconic Los Angeles rapper and actor.

Santa Clarita Dodger Day offers a great opportunity for residents to catch a ballgame with family and friends. Ticket prices range from $53 each for Reserve Value MVP to $120 for Preferred Field MVP seats. A limited number of tickets will be available in various seating tiers and tickets are grouped together, ensuring attendees will sit near other Santa Clarita residents during the game. The first 300 people who purchase tickets will receive a free Santa Clarita Dodger Day clear stadium drawstring bag, sponsored by Henry Rodriguez State Farm.

For those looking to travel together, the Santa Clarita Dodger Day Shuttle is available for just $3 each way. The shuttle departs from two convenient locations:

McBean Regional Transit Center, located at 24375 Valencia Boulevard, Valencia, CA 91355 at 4 p.m. and overflow at 4:05 p.m.

Via Princessa Metrolink Station, located at 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321 at 4:20 p.m. and overflow at 4:25 p.m.

Shuttle passengers can pay in cash, use a TAP card or pay through the Token Transit mobile app when they board the bus.

Depending on traffic, shuttle passengers can expect to arrive at Dodger Stadium at 5:20 p.m., enough time to collect your giveaway and find your seat before the 7:10 p.m. start time. After the game, passengers will have 45 minutes to make their way back to the bus before it departs for Santa Clarita.

For more information, please visit SCVDodgerDay.com or contact Noely Allevato at (661)286-4146.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...