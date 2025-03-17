header image

March 17
1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
June 21: Santa Clarita Dodger Day Returns
| Monday, Mar 17, 2025
2024: Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers
Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, June 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Katie Chin/Los Angeles Dodgers)
 

The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to purchase tickets for the 46th Annual city of Santa Clarita Dodger Day.

This year’s game features the Los Angeles Dodgers facing off the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, June 21, at 7:10 p.m. This event also features a special giveaway, the first 40,000 fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Ice Cube Bobblehead celebrating the iconic Los Angeles rapper and actor.

Santa Clarita Dodger Day offers a great opportunity for residents to catch a ballgame with family and friends. Ticket prices range from $53 each for Reserve Value MVP to $120 for Preferred Field MVP seats. A limited number of tickets will be available in various seating tiers and tickets are grouped together, ensuring attendees will sit near other Santa Clarita residents during the game. The first 300 people who purchase tickets will receive a free Santa Clarita Dodger Day clear stadium drawstring bag, sponsored by Henry Rodriguez State Farm.

For those looking to travel together, the Santa Clarita Dodger Day Shuttle is available for just $3 each way. The shuttle departs from two convenient locations:

McBean Regional Transit Center, located at 24375 Valencia Boulevard, Valencia, CA 91355 at 4 p.m. and overflow at 4:05 p.m.

Via Princessa Metrolink Station, located at 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321 at 4:20 p.m. and overflow at 4:25 p.m.

Shuttle passengers can pay in cash, use a TAP card or pay through the Token Transit mobile app when they board the bus.

Depending on traffic, shuttle passengers can expect to arrive at Dodger Stadium at 5:20 p.m., enough time to collect your giveaway and find your seat before the 7:10 p.m. start time. After the game, passengers will have 45 minutes to make their way back to the bus before it departs for Santa Clarita.

For more information, please visit SCVDodgerDay.com or contact Noely Allevato at (661)286-4146.
March 19, 26: Enhancing Your Digital Footprint Series

March 19, 26: Enhancing Your Digital Footprint Series
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
The Small Business Development Center and city of Santa Clarita will host two Enhancing Your Digital Footprint series webinars, noon-1 p.m. Wednesdays, March 19 and 26.
FULL STORY...

March 17-22: Eight Productions Filming in SCV

March 17-22: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 17 to Saturday, March 22.
FULL STORY...

City of Santa Clarita to Refurbish Plum Canyon Road Medians

City of Santa Clarita to Refurbish Plum Canyon Road Medians
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita is enhancing local roadways with the upcoming 2024-2025 Citywide Major Thoroughfare Median Refurbishment Project on Plum Canyon Road.
FULL STORY...

‘Saddle Up Santa Clarita’ Art Exhibition in City Hall

‘Saddle Up Santa Clarita’ Art Exhibition in City Hall
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita's art exhibition, "Saddle Up Santa Clarita" will run through Wednesday, May 14 at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 19: Hart Board Considers Appointment Fiscal Services Director
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, March 19, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
March 19: Hart Board Considers Appointment Fiscal Services Director
March 26: Beyond Harmony Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting at Beyond Harmony Medical Spa & Luxury Aesthetics, Wednesday, March 26 at 4 p.m.
March 26: Beyond Harmony Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
Schiavo Advances Public, Victim, Small Business Safety Legislation
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has introduced a legislation package which includes the Victim and Witness Protection Act (AB 535), Small Business Retail Theft Grants (AB 949), Police Pension Tax Exemption (AB 814) and protecting funding for crime victims (VOCA Funding Act) in the state budget.
Schiavo Advances Public, Victim, Small Business Safety Legislation
April 2: Total Wine & More Hosts Serata Italiana Event
On Wednesday, April 2 6-8:30 p.m., Serata Italiana, the renowned Italian language and culture club, will host an exclusive event at Total Wine & More featuring real estate expert Natalie Blancardi and a virtual introduction to Italian attorney Antonello Pierro.
April 2: Total Wine & More Hosts Serata Italiana Event
Mustangs’ Track Teams Crush Point Loma Meet
The track teams of The Master's University maintained their strong start to the 2025 outdoor season at the Ross and Sharon Irwin Classic on Saturday. March 15 in San Diego. Five standards were added and 11 top-10 marks in school history were achieved.
Mustangs’ Track Teams Crush Point Loma Meet
Season Ends for TMU Men’s Hoops
The Master's University men's basketball team's season ended Saturday night, March 15 as the Southern Oregon Raiders defeated the Mustangs 76-71 in The MacArthur Center.
Season Ends for TMU Men’s Hoops
Ken Striplin | Stimulating the SENSES in Old Town Newhall
Old Town Newhall has earned its title as Santa Clarita’s Premier Arts and Entertainment District and has also become well-known as a hub for prime dining and shopping.
Ken Striplin | Stimulating the SENSES in Old Town Newhall
Season Ends in Oklahoma for Lady Mustangs
The Master's University women's basketball team's season came to an end with its first round loss in the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship Tournament on Saturday, March 15.
Season Ends in Oklahoma for Lady Mustangs
Mustangs Get to 4-0 With Four-Set Win Over OUAZ
Braden Van Groningen collected 24 kills as The Master's University men's volleyball team came back to defeat the OUAZ Spirit 23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-13 Saturday afternoon, March 15 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Get to 4-0 With Four-Set Win Over OUAZ
Today in SCV History (March 17)
1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
telephone
Today in SCV History (March 16)
2003 - Lifesize sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
The Warning
Today in SCV History (March 15)
1942 - Emery Whilton's Florafaunium opens in Lebec [story]
Florafaunium
Today in SCV History (March 15)
Kathryn Barger | Wildfire Analysis
After the January wildfires, the county began a review to assess our evacuation policies and emergency alert systems. The state has also commissioned a review of our preparedness efforts, immediate response to the fires and the recovery time frame of the incident.
Kathryn Barger | Wildfire Analysis
March 15: Lumpia Eating Contest at Island Pacific Santa Clarita
Island Pacific Santa Clarita is gearing up for a celebration of National Lumpia Day with a lumpia-eating contest on Saturday, March 15, from 3-6:30 p.m.
March 15: Lumpia Eating Contest at Island Pacific Santa Clarita
March 18: Saugus School Board to Receive Measure EE Annual Report
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, March 18 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
March 18: Saugus School Board to Receive Measure EE Annual Report
SCV Elementary School Lunches Offered on Eco-friendly Serving Trays
After a successful pilot program in the Saugus Union School District, School Day Café has expanded the use of a new, eco-friendly serving tray option across all Santa Clarita Valley elementary schools.
SCV Elementary School Lunches Offered on Eco-friendly Serving Trays
March 26: SCV Water Hosts Public Workshop on Water Use Efficiency Plan
In support of “Making Water Conservation a California Way of Life,” the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is developing a Water Use Efficiency Strategic Plan to establish a comprehensive water conservation strategy.
March 26: SCV Water Hosts Public Workshop on Water Use Efficiency Plan
Canyons Gets Back in the Win Column 8-1 at Glendale
College of the Canyons Women's Tennis got back in the win column with an 8-1 conference road win at Glendale College.
Canyons Gets Back in the Win Column 8-1 at Glendale
April 5: Annual Walk 4 MHF Help Kids Fight Cancer at Central Park
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer invites the community to join the annual "Walk 4 MHF Help Kids Fight Cancer" to help raise awareness and support local families affected by childhood cancer.
April 5: Annual Walk 4 MHF Help Kids Fight Cancer at Central Park
March 15: St. Francis Dam Tour Postponed Due to Rain
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society has announced that the St. Francis Dam Tour scheduled for Saturday, March 15 has been postponed until Saturday, April 26.
March 15: St. Francis Dam Tour Postponed Due to Rain
City of Santa Clarita to Refurbish Plum Canyon Road Medians
The city of Santa Clarita is enhancing local roadways with the upcoming 2024-2025 Citywide Major Thoroughfare Median Refurbishment Project on Plum Canyon Road.
City of Santa Clarita to Refurbish Plum Canyon Road Medians
