June 21: ‘Smooth Sounds of Carlos Santana’ Coming to SCV Senior Center

Get ready to rock, sing along, and reminisce with the SCV Senior Center’s amazing monthly tribute band concerts, hosted in the stunning Grand Ballroom! Enjoy unforgettable performances featuring the timeless hits of iconic bands and artists like Carlos Santana and more. Whether you’re dancing the night away or simply soaking in the music, these concerts are the perfect way to connect, celebrate, and relive the magic of your favorite songs.

“Smooth Sounds of Santana,” will take place June 21 and will offer up a selection of well known songs, including chart-topping classics like “Evil Ways”, “Black Magic Woman” and “Oye Como Va” spanning the 50-year artistry of Carlos Santana.

VIP Tickets:

Elevate your Santana experience with VIP tickets! Gain exclusive early access to choose your seat in the first two rows or any row, ensuring prime viewing for the unforgettable show. But that’s not all! As a VIP guest, you’ll enjoy early entry into the building, giving you the chance to relax by the fireplace or in the courtyard. It’s the perfect way to start your evening before the concert begins. Don’t miss out on this exclusive experience! Must get here between 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. to choose your seat, after 4 p.m. all seats will be opened to everyone.

The SCV Senior Center is located at 27180 Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita.

***No saving seats for those with General Admission tickets. Thank you for understanding!***

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. for VIP.

Tickets are $10 for regular entry and $20 for VIP. To purchase tickets, click [here].

Upgrade to VIP for a night to remember!

Attention!

The gates will open at 3:30 p.m. No one will be allowed to enter or wait by the main door before that time. Please help us maintain a safe environment by arriving at or after 4 p.m. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding. Stay safe!

Concert will be held inside!

Gates open- 3:30 p.m.

Door opens for VIP – 3:30 p.m.

Doors open- 4 p.m.

Concert starts- 5 p.m.

So that we can share the fun please purchase no more than five tickets. Tickets are sure to sell out fast, so if you’d like to enjoy this fantastic evening of entertainment, purchase your tickets below. If you’d like to support our concert series even further, please complete the General Donation tab located on our Home Page.

Please arrive with your entire group to facilitate seating.

Please print out your confirmation email and bring it with you to facilitate check-in.

Must provide guest names!

No outside food is allowed!

Like this: Like Loading...