June 21: Sam Dixon Third Annual Cornhole Tournament Benefits Mental Health Services

The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center invites the community to come together for a day of fun, competition, and giving back at the Third Annual Cornhole Tournament, taking place on Saturday, June 21 at 11 a.m. at Lucky Luke Brewing Company, 25108 Rye Cyn Loop, Santa Claritam CA 91355.

This family-friendly event raises vital funds to support mental health programs provided by Samuel Dixon Family Health Center. With the theme “Tossing Bags for a Cause: Supporting Mental Health, One Bag at a Time,” the tournament emphasizes the importance of mental wellness in the community.

All skill levels are welcome! Entry is $100 per two-person team, with cash prizes for winners. The event will also feature food trucks, raffles, a silent auction, and live music performed by Rocky Folk, making it a perfect day out for the whole family.

“We’re excited to bring the community together again for this fun and meaningful event,” said organizers at SDFHC. “Every bag tossed helps expand mental health care access to those who need it most. In recent years, the need for these vital services has significantly increased and we’ve experienced the growing demand which led us to opening up our second behavioral health facility on Lyons Avenue and expanding our Valencia location in 2024.” said Philip Solomon, CEO.

“At the 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament, every donation, sponsor, and player count–because every dollar raised goes toward strengthening critical behavioral health resources in the SCV community. Let’s play with purpose and support mental wellness together.” Said Amanda Hills, Director of Behavioral Health.

To register for the event visit the link page.

Early registration is encouraged as space is limited.

Like this: Like Loading...