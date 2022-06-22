header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
80°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 21
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody). [story]
Ernie Hickson
June 22: Last Day to Register to Participate in the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade
| Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Parade Fourth of July

Calling all scout troops, clubs, nonprofit organizations, businesses, religious organizations and individual residents, Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 5 p.m. is the final deadline to register to participate in the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade to be held in Old Town Newhall on Monday, July 4.

The parade will celebrate the front-line personnel, from medical personnel to educators, grocery clerks to delivery people, all of the groups who’ve have kept our community safe, sane and moving forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is the perfect patriotic way to “see and be seen.” The parade committee will only accept entries through June 22 at 5 p.m.

Entries must be submitted via the parade website, SCV Parade. SCVParade.com

The 90th Anniversary Parade is expected to bring together thousands of participants and spectators to the heart of Old Town Newhall beginning at 9 a.m. at the Newhall roundabout. The parade will head north on Main Street, then head west onto Lyons Avenue in front of the Newhall Library and then north onto Orchard Village Road ending at Dalbey Drive. No registration is required to watch the parade, just show up and have a good time.

All local media in the SCV will cover the parade in their own unique way. SCVTV, our nonprofit community television channel, will provide live coverage via SCVTV.com and Facebook, as well as Spectrum Channel 20, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, Apple TV and Roku. Tune into the live coverage for exclusive interviews, float-by-float announcing and a multi-camera production. Watch it again at 8 p.m. on July 4 and at various times in the days to follow. Maybe you’ll see yourself!

The SCV Fourth of July Parade is staged annually by a volunteer committee that includes veterans, city officials, educators and members of local fraternal organizations.

For more information about the parade and to fill out the entry form, visit SCV Fourth of July Parade.

Follow the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Facebook page for more parade news.

Entrants are advised to read the parade rules and FAQ’s on the website here.

Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee

E-mail: parade@scvtv.com
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

June 22: Last Day to Register to Participate in the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade

June 22: Last Day to Register to Participate in the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
FULL STORY...

June 27: City Council Press Conference on Fireworks Safety

June 27: City Council Press Conference on Fireworks Safety
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
FULL STORY...

City of Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Seeks Volunteers

City of Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Seeks Volunteers
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
FULL STORY...

Discover New Perspectives at Santa Clarita’s Newest Art Exhibits

Discover New Perspectives at Santa Clarita’s Newest Art Exhibits
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
FULL STORY...

SCV Sheriff’s Station Reminds Residents Don’t Leave Children, Pets in Cars

SCV Sheriff’s Station Reminds Residents Don’t Leave Children, Pets in Cars
Monday, Jun 20, 2022
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 21)
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody). [story]
Ernie Hickson
Today in SCV History (June 20)
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: