June 22: Last Day to Register to Participate in the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade

Calling all scout troops, clubs, nonprofit organizations, businesses, religious organizations and individual residents, Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 5 p.m. is the final deadline to register to participate in the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade to be held in Old Town Newhall on Monday, July 4.

The parade will celebrate the front-line personnel, from medical personnel to educators, grocery clerks to delivery people, all of the groups who’ve have kept our community safe, sane and moving forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is the perfect patriotic way to “see and be seen.” The parade committee will only accept entries through June 22 at 5 p.m.

Entries must be submitted via the parade website, SCV Parade. SCVParade.com

The 90th Anniversary Parade is expected to bring together thousands of participants and spectators to the heart of Old Town Newhall beginning at 9 a.m. at the Newhall roundabout. The parade will head north on Main Street, then head west onto Lyons Avenue in front of the Newhall Library and then north onto Orchard Village Road ending at Dalbey Drive. No registration is required to watch the parade, just show up and have a good time.

All local media in the SCV will cover the parade in their own unique way. SCVTV, our nonprofit community television channel, will provide live coverage via SCVTV.com and Facebook, as well as Spectrum Channel 20, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, Apple TV and Roku. Tune into the live coverage for exclusive interviews, float-by-float announcing and a multi-camera production. Watch it again at 8 p.m. on July 4 and at various times in the days to follow. Maybe you’ll see yourself!

The SCV Fourth of July Parade is staged annually by a volunteer committee that includes veterans, city officials, educators and members of local fraternal organizations.

For more information about the parade and to fill out the entry form, visit SCV Fourth of July Parade.

Follow the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Facebook page for more parade news.

Entrants are advised to read the parade rules and FAQ’s on the website here.

Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee

E-mail: parade@scvtv.com

