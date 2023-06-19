June 22: SBDC Offers ‘Forming Your Corporation’ Class

The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons is offering a webinar on forming your own corporation. “Form Your Own Corporation: LLC S-CORP and More” on Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m.

This free class will help determine what type of corporation is best for your business. The class will discuss forming a corporation, an S-corporation, a limited liability company, a partnership, or a sole proprietorship. If you are unsure which category you are in, we are here to help.

For more information on this free virtual class, or to register click here.

For more information about the SBDV hosted by COC visit https://cocsbdc.org.

