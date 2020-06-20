June 22: Smith to Host Tele-Town Hall on CalEITC Program, Free Tax Prep

Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, will host a tele-town hall on the CalEITC outreach program and free tax preparation for businesses on Monday, June 22, starting at 2 p.m.

Also featured will be Amy Everitt, president and CEO of Golden State Opportunity.

The California Earned Income Tax Credit or CalEITC provides much-needed financial relief for California workers and their children.

The town hall will stream live on Smith’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AsmChristySmith.

“I hope you’ll join us for the livestream, and look forward to highlighting this program supporting families hardest hit by this economic crisis,” Smith said in an email invitation.

For more information contact Smith’s district office at 661-286-1565.