June 22: Vet at the Park Mobile Clinic at Canyon Country Community Center

The American Sign Language Interpreting program at College of the Canyons is a comprehensive two-year program designed to award students with an Associate in Arts degree in American Sign Language Interpreting.
Escape Musical Theatre presents "The Music Man" at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons. Performances will run June 19-22.
On Sunday, June 22, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the Vet at the Park Mobile Clinic will visit Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has launched its 2025 summer campaign, “Guardians of Greater LA,” to highlight the unwavering commitment of the district and its dedicated staff in protecting the health of nearly six million county residents.
The Castaic Aquatic Center offers a variety of swims this summer, including recreational, laps and aqua aerobics, and recreational swims are free.
Recreational Swim is offered during the week and weekends at various Santa Clarita pools during the summer.
Runners of all ages are invited to support the College of the Canyons cross country and track & field programs by participating in the 50th Annual Cross Country Summer Series sponsored by Fleet Feet on Thursday evenings from July 10 to Aug. 14.
1890
- 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story
]
Take a Sunset Stroll at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center in Agua Dulce.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to defer and refund costly County permit fees for survivors of the devastating Eaton and Palisades Fires that struck in January 2025.
Child Rights and You (CRY) America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to ensuring every child’s right to education, healthcare, and protection from abuse and exploitation.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band on Saturday, June 28 at 5 p.m. for its "Stars and Stripes" concert.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, will host a grand opening and school fundraiser at 16400 Village Way in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, June 18.
California Credit Union announced Monday the launch of “Georgia,” a new virtual chatbot designed to deliver fast, intelligent and secure support to members 24/7.
The American Cancer Society Discovery Shop is seeking volunteers for its Santa Clarita store this summer.
The deadline for standard entries for the Santa Clarita Valley 2025 Fourth of July Parade registration has been extended to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 17.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the sixth episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast, that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders and unique members in the community.
As a longtime resident of Santa Clarita, I know that summer brings more than just high temperatures, it also marks a peak season for wildfire danger.
Green Santa Clarita notes that, to help prevent ant pesticide pollution in Santa Clarita waterways, the first thing to do is to prevent ants from coming into our home or business in the first place.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 16 to Saturday, June 21.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, June 18, beginning with a closed session at 6:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
1876
- D.G. Scofield forms California Star Oil Works, hires Alex Mentry to drill in Pico Canyon [story
]
1957
- Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590 [story
]
