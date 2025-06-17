header image

June 22: Vet at the Park Mobile Clinic at Canyon Country Community Center
| Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
Vet in the park

On Sunday, June 22, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the Vet at the Park Mobile Clinic will visit Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Vet at the Park provides free wellness checks, deworming, microchips, critical preventative vaccines and flea medications to keep your pet healthy.

This event is first come, first served.

Dogs must be on leash and cats must be in carriers.

Thia is a walk-in clinic that will operate as long as supplies last.

COC Offers AA Degree in American Sign Language Interpreting
The American Sign Language Interpreting program at College of the Canyons is a comprehensive two-year program designed to award students with an Associate in Arts degree in American Sign Language Interpreting.
COC Offers AA Degree in American Sign Language Interpreting
June 19-22: Escape Musical Theatre Presents ‘The Music Man’
Escape Musical Theatre presents "The Music Man" at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons. Performances will run June 19-22.
June 19-22: Escape Musical Theatre Presents ‘The Music Man’
Vector Control Launches Summer Mosquito Awareness Campaign
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has launched its 2025 summer campaign, “Guardians of Greater LA,” to highlight the unwavering commitment of the district and its dedicated staff in protecting the health of nearly six million county residents.
Vector Control Launches Summer Mosquito Awareness Campaign
Castaic Aquatic Center Summer 2025
The Castaic Aquatic Center offers a variety of swims this summer, including recreational, laps and aqua aerobics, and recreational swims are free.
Castaic Aquatic Center Summer 2025
Summer Recreational Swimming in the SCV
Recreational Swim is offered during the week and weekends at various Santa Clarita pools during the summer.
Summer Recreational Swimming in the SCV
Thursdays July 10-Aug. 14: 50th Annual COC Cross Country Summer Series Runs
Runners of all ages are invited to support the College of the Canyons cross country and track & field programs by participating in the 50th Annual Cross Country Summer Series sponsored by Fleet Feet on Thursday evenings from July 10 to Aug. 14.
Thursdays July 10-Aug. 14: 50th Annual COC Cross Country Summer Series Runs
Today in SCV History (June 17)
1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
William Chormicle
Take a Sunset Stroll at Vasquez Rocks
Take a Sunset Stroll at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center in Agua Dulce.
Take a Sunset Stroll at Vasquez Rocks
Barger Seeks to Defer, Refund Permit Fees for Eaton, Palisades Fires Survivors
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to defer and refund costly County permit fees for survivors of the devastating Eaton and Palisades Fires that struck in January 2025.
Barger Seeks to Defer, Refund Permit Fees for Eaton, Palisades Fires Survivors
July 26: CRY America Launches Los Angeles Youth Chapter
Child Rights and You (CRY) America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to ensuring every child’s right to education, healthcare, and protection from abuse and exploitation.
July 26: CRY America Launches Los Angeles Youth Chapter
June 28: SCV Concert Band ‘Stars and Stripes’ Concert
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band on Saturday, June 28 at 5 p.m. for its "Stars and Stripes" concert.
June 28: SCV Concert Band ‘Stars and Stripes’ Concert
Jersey Mike’s New SCV Location to Host Grand Opening, School Fundraiser
Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, will host a grand opening and school fundraiser at 16400 Village Way in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, June 18.
Jersey Mike’s New SCV Location to Host Grand Opening, School Fundraiser
California Credit Union Launches ‘Georgia’ Virtual Chatbox
California Credit Union announced Monday the launch of “Georgia,” a new virtual chatbot designed to deliver fast, intelligent and secure support to members 24/7.
California Credit Union Launches ‘Georgia’ Virtual Chatbox
Volunteers Needed for American Cancer Society Discovery Shop
The American Cancer Society Discovery Shop is seeking volunteers for its Santa Clarita store this summer.
Volunteers Needed for American Cancer Society Discovery Shop
June 17: SCV Fourth of July Parade Registration Deadline Extended
The deadline for standard entries for the Santa Clarita Valley 2025 Fourth of July Parade registration has been extended to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 17.
June 17: SCV Fourth of July Parade Registration Deadline Extended
Santa Clarita Voices Episode Six Available Now
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the sixth episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast, that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders and unique members in the community.
Santa Clarita Voices Episode Six Available Now
Ken Striplin | Keeping Our Community Safe from Wildfires, Fireworks
As a longtime resident of Santa Clarita, I know that summer brings more than just high temperatures, it also marks a peak season for wildfire danger.
Ken Striplin | Keeping Our Community Safe from Wildfires, Fireworks
Please Keep Ant Spray out of Waterways
Green Santa Clarita notes that, to help prevent ant pesticide pollution in Santa Clarita waterways, the first thing to do is to prevent ants from coming into our home or business in the first place.
Please Keep Ant Spray out of Waterways
LA County Ocean Water Use Warning for June 16
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
LA County Ocean Water Use Warning for June 16
June 16-21: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 16 to Saturday, June 21.
June 16-21: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
June 18: Hart Board to Recognize West Ranch Baseball
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, June 18, beginning with a closed session at 6:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
June 18: Hart Board to Recognize West Ranch Baseball
Today in SCV History (June 16)
1876 - D.G. Scofield forms California Star Oil Works, hires Alex Mentry to drill in Pico Canyon [story]
Pico oil rigs
Today in SCV History (June 15)
1957 - Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590 [story]
Lang Station
SCVNews.com