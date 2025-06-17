June 22: Vet at the Park Mobile Clinic at Canyon Country Community Center

On Sunday, June 22, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the Vet at the Park Mobile Clinic will visit Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Vet at the Park provides free wellness checks, deworming, microchips, critical preventative vaccines and flea medications to keep your pet healthy.

This event is first come, first served.

Dogs must be on leash and cats must be in carriers.

Thia is a walk-in clinic that will operate as long as supplies last.

