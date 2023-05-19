Via after 5crop

June 22: VIA After Five at Bulletproof Builders

Uploaded: , Friday, May 19, 2023

By Press Release

Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Wednesday, April 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Bulletproof Builders, 29033 Avenue Sherman No. 208, Valencia, CA 91355. Enjoy Tacos and Brew.

It is one of the most popular VIA events, by members, for members.

VIA After Five is an opportunity to build your business network by meeting other VIA members, making valuable connections and learning more about the SCV business community.

Cost to attend: $20 for VIA members, $25 for non-members. Food, beverages, door prizes.

For tickets and to RSVP click here.

For more information about VIA and other business and networking events visit www.via.org.

