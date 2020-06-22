[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
June 23: City Council to Hold Special, Regular Meetings
| Monday, Jun 22, 2020
june 23 city council meetings

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, June 23, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.

The special meeting, set to begin at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers, will begin with public participation for agendized items.

Councilmembers will then begin a closed session in the Century Room for a conference with a property negotiator in regard to 63 assessor parcel numbers.

Councilmembers will reconvene in an open session for an announcement by the City Attorney before the special meeting adjourns.

In the regular meeting scheduled to start at 6 p.m., Councilmembers will officially set November 3 as the date for the election of two councilmembers to seats currently held by Mayor Cameron Smyth and Councilmen Bob Kellar.

Among other items on the agenda, the council will also consider an ordinance calling for electronic campaign filing; hold the second reading and adoption of an ordinance determining the annual stormwater pollution prevention fee for Fiscal Year 2020-2021; approve plans and specifications and award a construction contract for median refurbishment on major thoroughfares in the city.

Councilmembers will also consider the approval of the final tract map for the Vista Canyon Ranch development.

The Final Tract Map consists of a subdivision of 32.84 acres into 22 lots consisting of commercial and office space, residential units, and the City/Metrolink Transit Center. The subject property is located within the Vista Canyon project.

See the complete regular meeting agenda here.

Zoom Details for Public Participation
To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting remotely using Zoom.

For those wishing to provide written comments on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic written comment form at https://www.santa-clarita.com/writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at
https://www.santa-clarita.com/speakersignup at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate using Zoom use Webinar ID: 963 3266 6559 and Password: 53006

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/96332666559

Or Telephone:
US: +1 669 900 9128 or
+1 346 248 7799 or
+1 253 215 8782 or
+1 312 626 6799 or
+1 646 558 8656 or
+1 301 715 8592

Note: You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
