June 24: Barefoot In the Park Premiers at The MAIN

Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park will be premiering later this month at The MAIN theatre in Newhall.

This will be Dig Deep Theatre’s first on stage, in-person production. A newly formed theatre company based in Santa Clarita, led by CalArts BFA acting student Shawnee Badger.

There will be four shows from Friday, June 24 to Sunday, June 26.

Barefoot in the Park is about newlyweds Corie, a free spirit, and Paul Bratter, an uptight lawyer, live together in a sixth-floor apartment in New York. Soon after their marriage, Corie sets up her mother, Ethel, with neighbor Victor. Inappropriate behavior on a double date causes conflict and Corie and Paul consider divorce.

There will be two 8 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday and two 2 p.m. shows on Saturday and Sunday.

To get more info or to purchase tickets check out the event page.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...