Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Invocation
Weste
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Executive Meeting
Awards and Recognitions
Legacy Christian Academy 30th Anniversary Recognition
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
New Business
1. FIRST READING OF AN ORDINANCE OF THE FIRE HAZARD SEVERITY ZONE MAP OF THE CITY OF SANTA CLARITA AND ISSUED BY THE CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF FORESTRY AND FIRE PROTECTION PURSUANT TO GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 51179

On March 24, 2025, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) published its Fire Hazard Severity Zone (FHSZ) maps for the Local Responsibility Areas of Los Angeles County. Pursuant to California Government Code Section 51179, local agencies are required to adopt an ordinance within 120 days from when the FHSZ maps are published, designating the fire zones within its jurisdiction.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. FHSZ Map Ordinance_2025
b. Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map
Consent Calendar
2. Minutes of Jun 10, 2025 6:00 PM
3. CHECK REGISTER NO. 13

Check Register No. 13 for Period 05/16/25 through 05/29/25 and 06/05/25. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 05/19/25 through 05/30/25.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo – Check Register No. 13
b. Check Register No. 13 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
4. GENERAL LIABILITY, PROPERTY LIABILITY, WORKERS’ COMPENSATION, AND EARTHQUAKE COVERAGE

Council consideration to approve premium payments for general liability, property liability, workers’ compensation, and earthquake insurance coverage for Fiscal Year 2025-26.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
5. MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN THE CITY OF SANTA CLARITA AND THE SERVICE EMPLOYEES INTERNATIONAL UNION LOCAL 721

City Council consider a memorandum of understanding between the City and the Service Employees International Union Local 721.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memorandum of Understanding SEIU 2025-2028
b. Resolution – Providing for Compensation SEIU-Represented Employees
c. Classification Plan and Salaries – July 5 2025
6. METROWALK SPECIFIC PLAN AMENDMENT (MASTER CASE 24-230) – SECOND READING

City Council consideration of adopting the proposed amendments to the MetroWalk Specific Plan.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Ordinance
b. Draft Specific Plan Amendment (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
7. SOUND, STAGE, AND POWER CONTRACT FOR CITY OF SANTA CLARITA EVENTS

Consideration of awarding a contract for sound, stage, and power services needed to produce events for the City of Santa Clarita.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Advantage Productions Bid Package (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
b. BWiebe Events Bid Package (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
8. NEWHALL GATEWAY BEAUTIFICATION, PROJECT B2018 – PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, AND CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This item considers awarding a construction contract for the Newhall Gateway Beautification project. The improvements include enhancements to landscaping at existing on- and off-ramps at the Newhall Avenue and State Route 14 interchange.

 

 

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Location Map
b. Project Rendering
c. Bid Proposal for Superb Engineering, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
d. Proposal for Pacific Coast Land Design, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
9. NEWHALL AVENUE RAILROAD SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS, PROJECT C2029 – DESIGN CONTRACT

This item considers awarding a design contract to perform a traffic study and provide plans, specifications, and estimates for the Newhall Avenue Railroad Safety Improvements project. The improvements include modifications to the existing traffic signal operations, medians, curbs, and gutters to enhance the safety at the Newhall Avenue railroad crossing and the adjacent intersection of Newhall Avenue and Railroad Avenue. The improvements also include the installation of new sidewalk approaches, a pre-signal, and roadway rehabilitation at the railroad crossing approaches and departures.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Location Map
b. Proposal from Kimley Horn (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
10. SECOND READING AND ADOPTION OF AN ORDINANCE DETERMINING THE ANNUAL STORMWATER POLLUTION PREVENTION FEE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2025-26

This item considers making a determination and approval of the rates for the Stormwater Pollution Prevention Fee for Fiscal Year 2025-26.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Ordinance
b. FY 2025-26 Stormwater Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
c. FY 2025-26 Stormwater Fee Tax Roll (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
11. MODIFICATION OF MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT WITH THE COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES AND THE LOS ANGELES COUNTY FLOOD CONTROL DISTRICT

This item considers an amendment to the Memorandum of Agreement with the County of Los Angeles to add one additional year to align with contracts for water quality monitoring and reporting related to compliance with the Municipal Storm Water Permit.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Original MOA
b. USCR MOA Amendment 3 – Exhibit A.1
12. RESOLUTION DECLARING PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY OF SANTA CLARITA EXEMPT FROM THE SURPLUS LAND ACT AND APPROVAL OF A PROPERTY TRANSFER IN FEE TO SANTA CLARITA VALLEY WATER AGENCY

This item considers adopting a resolution declaring a portion of City-owned property exempt from the Surplus Land Act and the approval of a property transfer in fee to Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency for the purpose of constructing a PFAS water treatment facility.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Attachment A
b. Attachment B
c. Attachment C
d. Attachment D
e. Resolution
13. HASKELL CANYON BIKE PARK CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This item considers awarding a construction contract to ARC Construction, Inc., for the Haskell Canyon Bike Park project, P0020.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Bid Proposal for ARC Construction (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
b. Haskell Canyon Bike Park Design Plans (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
c. Haskell Canyon Bike Park MMRP (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
d. Haskell-Canyon-Bike-Park-IS-MND (available in the City Clerk’s reading file)
e. Errata-Haskell Canyon Bike Park (available in the City Clerk’s reading file)
Public Participation II
Staff Comments
Adjournment
Future Meetings