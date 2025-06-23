The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, June 24 at City Hall, with the first reading of an ordinance of the Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map of the city of Santa Clarita issued by CalFire.

The regular public meeting of the council will be held at 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

On March 24, 2025, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) published its Fire Hazard Severity Zone maps for the Local Responsibility Areas of Los Angeles County. Pursuant to California Government Code Section 51179, local agencies are required to adopt an ordinance within 120 days from when the FHSZ maps are published, designating the fire zones within its jurisdiction.

A public hearing will be held regarding the adoption of a resolution approving the Engineer’s Report for the Fiscal Year 2025-26 annual levy of assessments for the Open Space Preservation District.

Also on the agenda will be an item to consider awarding a design contract to perform a traffic study and provide plans, specifications and estimates for the Newhall Avenue Railroad Safety Improvements project. The improvements include modifications to the existing traffic signal operations, medians, curbs, and gutters to enhance the safety at the Newhall Avenue railroad crossing and the adjacent intersection of Newhall Avenue and Railroad Avenue.

Among other items The council will also consider awarding a construction contract to ARC Construction, Inc., for the Haskell Canyon Bike Park project.

View the full agenda for the meeting below:

