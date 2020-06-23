Hart District

June 24: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020

By Hart School District

The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a special virtual meeting, Wednesday, June 24, at 8:00 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/hsNO1pyi8hE.

Items on the agenda include discussions of Layoff/Reduction of 22 classified positions in the Hart School District due to the financial crisis from the COVID-19 pandemic and Return to School planning.

To full the full agenda online, see below:

Special (Virtual) Meeting of the Governing Board
William S. Hart Union HSD
June 24, 2020 8:00AM
The meeting can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/hsNO1pyi8hE To provide public comment on a Special Meeting agenda item, you may submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., June 23. Please use “Public Comment” in the title of the email. Comments will only be heard regarding items on the Special Meeting agenda. Please limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud.
I. Call to Order (7:30 a.m.)
II. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum
III. Public Comments for Closed Session Items

Quick Summary / Abstract:
If you wish to make a public comment on a Closed Session item, you may submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., June 23. Please use “Public Comment” in the title of the email. Please limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda.
IV. Closed Session
IV.A. Public Employee Performance Evaluation (per Government Code 54957)

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Public employee performance evaluation.
IV.B. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association (per Government Code Section 54957.6)

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association.
IV.C. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with California School Employees Association Chapter 349 (per Government Code Section 54957.6)

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with California School Employees Association.
V. Report of Closed Session Action
VI. Public Session (8:00 a.m.)
VII. Pledge of Allegiance
VIII. Approval of Agenda
IX. Public Comments for Special Items

Quick Summary / Abstract:
To provide public comment on a Special Meeting agenda item, you may submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., June 23. Please use “Public Comment” in the title of the email. Comments will only be heard regarding items on the Special Meeting agenda. Please limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud.
X. Special Items

Quick Summary / Abstract:
X.A. Approval Of Reduction In Force Resolution No. 19/20-45 – Action To Maintain Fiscal Solvency In Light Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Resolution No. 19/20-45, authorizing the Layoff/Reduction in Force of 22 classified positions in the William S. Hart Union High School District, is presented for Board approval.
Rationale:
Due to the current financial crisis in the State of California caused by the COVID-19  pandemic, the District is forced to reduce its budget by eliminating positions in the classified service. In order to eliminate the positions of permanent employees due to lack of work or lack of funds, the District is required by Education Code to initiate a Layoff/Reduction in Force (RIF). The Layoff/RIF requires a 60-day notification of displacement and reemployment rights to the affected employees. Approval of Resolution No. 19/20-45 authorizes the Layoff/RIF of 22 classified  positions, effective August 31, 2020.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. 19/20-45 to authorize the Layoff/RIF of the 22 identified positions in the classified service.
Attachments:
Resolution No. 19.20-45
X.B. Return to School Planning – Compliance with State Guidelines and County Health Orders

Speaker:
Kathy Hunter, Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The Hart District has the challenging task of designing a plan for a return to school in the fall that complies with state mandates and the County Health Order – while also balancing the desires of the community we serve.
Rationale:
The Hart District Governing Board will ultimately make the decision about the specific details of reopening plans. However, while the Hart Board has the authority to make decisions with regard to some aspects of reopening plans, the scope of the decisions the Board can make is limited by local and state health orders.

The local health jurisdiction (Los Angeles County Department of Health) and the state health authority (California Department of Public Health) both have the authority to issue orders that limit the scope of reopening plans.  Currently, the LA County Health Order does not allow for the “full reopening” of schools within Los Angeles County.

The Hart District Governing Board does not have the authority to ignore the County Health Order.

Today’s discussion will introduce plans for the fall semester. The plan is designed to do the following:

1)      Comply with LA County Health Order requirements as a means to keep students, staff, and
families safe and to minimize the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
2)      Provide options for parents (either online or blended models of instruction).
3)      Bring students back to campus as quickly as it is deemed safe to do so.
XI. Adjournment
Disability Information:
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Superintendent’s Office (661.259.0033.x201). Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting.

Published: June 22, 2020, 4:51 PM

No Comments for : June 24: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

