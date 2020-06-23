June 24: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting

The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a special virtual meeting, Wednesday, June 24, at 8:00 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/hsNO1pyi8hE.

Items on the agenda include discussions of Layoff/Reduction of 22 classified positions in the Hart School District due to the financial crisis from the COVID-19 pandemic and Return to School planning.

To full the full agenda online, see below:

The meeting can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/hsNO1pyi8hE To provide public comment on a Special Meeting agenda item, you may submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., June 23. Please use “Public Comment” in the title of the email. Comments will only be heard regarding items on the Special Meeting agenda. Please limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud.