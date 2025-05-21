header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 21
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
June 24-July 31: SCV Water’s Scout Days Program Returns for Summer 2025
| Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Water drop


The Santa Clarita Water Agency has announced the return of its Scout Days program for the third consecutive year.

With dates from June 24 to July 31, 2025, this engaging initiative aims to educate and  inspire local youth in water conservation and environmental stewardship. Building on the success of last  year’s program, the initiative continues to offer a dynamic mix of interactive learning, hands-on  activities, and community involvement for Scouts aged 6-18.

“We’re proud to continue offering meaningful programs like Scout Days this summer that connect local  youth with real-world environmental issues,” said Water Education Supervisor Jenny McNerney. “The  energy and curiosity our young participants bring are always inspiring. Through fun, hands-on learning,  students discover how water impacts their daily lives. We look forward to welcoming Scouts to our  program once again this summer.”

About the Scout Days Program

The third annual Scout Days program is designed to foster a deeper understanding of water resources, conservation techniques and environmental sustainability. The program includes a series of hands-on activities and behind-the-scenes tours, providing participants with a comprehensive educational experience.

This initiative responds to the numerous requests from local Scout troops seeking to fulfill merit badge requirements. The program is held at SCV Water’s E.G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant, located on the hill above Central Park, and participants have the opportunity to learn about a variety of topics and engage in fun activities that contribute to earning different merit badges.

Scout Days Details:

Younger Scout Days (Grades 1-5): June 24, 25, 26 and July 15, 16

Older Scout Days (Grades 6-12): July 29, 30, 31

Topics Covered:

-State Water Project

-Soil Types

-Watershed

-Conservation

Fun Activities:

-Water Treatment Plant Tour

-Hands-on Activities Fulfilling Badge Requirements

-Opportunity to Earn a Fun Patch

Participants can sign up as a Patrol, Pack, Troop, or individually with an adult chaperone, who must be  18+ years old.

How to Register

Registration for the Scout Days program is now open. Interested participants can sign up on the SCV  Water website or by contacting Jenny McNerney at  jmcnerney@scvwa.org. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
05-21-2025 June 24-July 31: SCV Water’s Scout Days Program Returns for Summer 2025
05-20-2025 Planet Fitness Offers Free High School Summer Pass Program
05-20-2025 June 5: Small Business Council, Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses
05-19-2025 Jade Meichtry Named Recipient of SCV Water Edward G. ‘Jerry’ Gladbach Scholarship
05-15-2025 Backpack Drive for Students in Need Donations Accepted Through July 31
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Barger Leads Fire Disaster Recovery Roundtable in Washington, D.C.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger served in a lead role at a bipartisan congressional roundtable discussion on wildfire disaster recovery, hosted in the U.S. Capitol by Representatives Judy Chu and Brad Sherman and Senator Alex Padilla.
Barger Leads Fire Disaster Recovery Roundtable in Washington, D.C.
LASD Launches “Virtual Deputy” Program to Enhance Public Service for Non-Emergency Calls
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station has officially launched the Virtual Deputy program,an innovative online platform designed to improve service delivery for non-emergency matters, reduce response times, and more effectively allocate law enforcement resources while offering added convenience for citizens.
LASD Launches “Virtual Deputy” Program to Enhance Public Service for Non-Emergency Calls
Annual Enrollment Data Shows Slowing Decline in Overall School Enrollment
The California Department of Education released 2024–25 school enrollment data on DataQuest, showing that the decline in public school enrollment has begun to slow. 
Annual Enrollment Data Shows Slowing Decline in Overall School Enrollment
LASD: May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reminding drivers to always look twice for motorcycles.
LASD: May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Whitesides Introduces BRUSH Act to Improve Wildfire Resilience in Shrublands
 Rep. George Whitesides joined Rep. Dave Min to introduce the Building Resiliency and Understanding of Shrublands to Halt Fires Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at addressing the growing threat of wildfires in shrubland ecosystems across the Western United States.
Whitesides Introduces BRUSH Act to Improve Wildfire Resilience in Shrublands
CHP Ramps Up Holiday Roadway Patrols Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
As Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial beginning of summer, the California Highway Patrol urges drivers and passengers to prioritize safety by buckling up before each trip.
CHP Ramps Up Holiday Roadway Patrols Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
May 22 – May 26: The Cube to Host Largest Spring Hockey Cup Tournament Yet
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will host the Spring Hockey Cup Tournament from Thursday, May 22 through Monday, May 26.
May 22 – May 26: The Cube to Host Largest Spring Hockey Cup Tournament Yet
June 24-July 31: SCV Water’s Scout Days Program Returns for Summer 2025
The Santa Clarita Water Agency has announced the return of its Scout Days program for the third consecutive year.
June 24-July 31: SCV Water’s Scout Days Program Returns for Summer 2025
Today in SCV History (May 21)
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
Santa Clarita Valley Schools Celebrate Graduation Ceremonies
See the list of graduation ceremonies scheduled for the end of the 2024-25 school year in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Valley Schools Celebrate Graduation Ceremonies
Planet Fitness Offers Free High School Summer Pass Program
For teens, Summer means freedom. But it also means irregular sleep patterns, boredom and increased screen time without the school routine. For a fifth summer, Santa Clarita Planet Fitness is inviting high school students ages 14 - 19 to work out for free once school is out as a part of the nationwide High School Summer Pass program.
Planet Fitness Offers Free High School Summer Pass Program
May is Older Americans Month, Explore Senior Resources
May is Older Americans Month and the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer & Business Affairs urges everyone to rethink what aging really looks like and celebrate the vibrant, powerful roles older adults play in our lives and communities.
May is Older Americans Month, Explore Senior Resources
Extended Period of Hot Weather Predicted
The Los Angeles County Fire Department reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that an extended period of hot weather is expected now through Friday, May 23, throughout Los Angeles County, with highs in the 90s to lower 100s, away from the coast.
Extended Period of Hot Weather Predicted
May 24: CSUN to Host ‘After The Fires, A Retreat On Environment, Regeneration’
After the Eaton and Palisades fires, many people were left without homes, jobs and resources. The results of how families and communities were impacted may have come from a lack of accessibility to information and services including educating residents on strategies for handling unexpected situations.
May 24: CSUN to Host ‘After The Fires, A Retreat On Environment, Regeneration’
Whitesides Introduces Amendment to Ensure Chiquita Landfill Help is Not Taxed
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, has introduced an amendment to the Federal budget reconciliation process that would ensure families affected by Chiquita Canyon Landfill are not unfairly taxed on the assistance they receive.
Whitesides Introduces Amendment to Ensure Chiquita Landfill Help is Not Taxed
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Dies in Crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Daniel V. Chavira, 21, an off-duty deputy, was killed in a multivehicle collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road on Monday, May 19.
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Dies in Crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road
Fire Survivor Self-Certification Program Launched
As of today, Los Angeles County is rolling out a Building Plan Self-Certification Pilot Program designed to streamline plan review and help homeowners rebuild faster following the Eaton and Palisades Fires.
Fire Survivor Self-Certification Program Launched
June 5: Small Business Council, Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council will present "Growth on the Horizon: Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses" on Thursday, June 5 at 4-6 p.m.
June 5: Small Business Council, Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses
L.A. County Invests Additional $10 Million to Advance Food Equity
Los Angeles County’s Chief Sustainability Office and local nonprofit intermediary Community Partners have announced a second tranche of $10 million in community grants to alleviate food insecurity and build a more resilient food system across the region.
L.A. County Invests Additional $10 Million to Advance Food Equity
June 1: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Celebrating Graduations’ Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club invites all to the Sunday, June 1 "Celebrating Graduates" Square and Round Dance, 2-4:30 p.m.
June 1: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Celebrating Graduations’ Dance
Renfro and Figalan Earn All-WSC Honorable Mention Selections
College of the Canyons women's tennis student-athletes Baylee Renfro and Leilani Figalan were both recognized with Honorable Mention selections as part of the 2025 All-Western State Conference team.
Renfro and Figalan Earn All-WSC Honorable Mention Selections
COC Grad Finds ‘A Second Chance’
After overcoming addiction and experiencing tremendous loss, Zoe Hollenbeck reached her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse thanks to College of the Canyons.
COC Grad Finds ‘A Second Chance’
Hazel Rhodes Wins 3C2A Individual State Title (400m), Antonio Moore is Runner-Up (110h)
College of the Canyons freshman Hazel Rhodes stamped her name in the Cougars' track & field history book over the weekend, winning the individual 3C2A State Championship in the 400m and earning Junior College All-American honors with a fantastic performance at the State Championship meet hosted by College of San Mateo May 16-17.
Hazel Rhodes Wins 3C2A Individual State Title (400m), Antonio Moore is Runner-Up (110h)
SCVNews.com