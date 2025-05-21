June 24-July 31: SCV Water’s Scout Days Program Returns for Summer 2025

The Santa Clarita Water Agency has announced the return of its Scout Days program for the third consecutive year.

With dates from June 24 to July 31, 2025, this engaging initiative aims to educate and inspire local youth in water conservation and environmental stewardship. Building on the success of last year’s program, the initiative continues to offer a dynamic mix of interactive learning, hands-on activities, and community involvement for Scouts aged 6-18.

“We’re proud to continue offering meaningful programs like Scout Days this summer that connect local youth with real-world environmental issues,” said Water Education Supervisor Jenny McNerney. “The energy and curiosity our young participants bring are always inspiring. Through fun, hands-on learning, students discover how water impacts their daily lives. We look forward to welcoming Scouts to our program once again this summer.”

About the Scout Days Program

The third annual Scout Days program is designed to foster a deeper understanding of water resources, conservation techniques and environmental sustainability. The program includes a series of hands-on activities and behind-the-scenes tours, providing participants with a comprehensive educational experience.

This initiative responds to the numerous requests from local Scout troops seeking to fulfill merit badge requirements. The program is held at SCV Water’s E.G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant, located on the hill above Central Park, and participants have the opportunity to learn about a variety of topics and engage in fun activities that contribute to earning different merit badges.

Scout Days Details:

Younger Scout Days (Grades 1-5): June 24, 25, 26 and July 15, 16

Older Scout Days (Grades 6-12): July 29, 30, 31

Topics Covered:

-State Water Project

-Soil Types

-Watershed

-Conservation

Fun Activities:

-Water Treatment Plant Tour

-Hands-on Activities Fulfilling Badge Requirements

-Opportunity to Earn a Fun Patch

Participants can sign up as a Patrol, Pack, Troop, or individually with an adult chaperone, who must be 18+ years old.

How to Register

Registration for the Scout Days program is now open. Interested participants can sign up on the SCV Water website or by contacting Jenny McNerney at jmcnerney@scvwa.org. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged.

