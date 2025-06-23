June 24: L.A. County Supervisors’ Public Hearing

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear input on a number of topics during a public hearing on Tuesday, June 24, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.

Among other topics will be the Fiscal Year 2025-26 Care First and Community Investment Year Four Spending Plan.

For the June 24 agenda visit Agenda. For the supplemental agenda visit Supplement.

The meeting will be livestreamed here.

Please note: Depending on your internet connection speed, it may take a few minutes for the broadcast to display.

To listen to live board meetings by phone, call (877) 873-8017. Access Code: 111111 (English), 222222 (Español).

Tuesday Board Meetings are televised on KLCS-TV the following Wednesday at 11 p.m. on UHF channel 58 or as shown on your local TV channel line-up.

If you wish to address the board, visit Address Board.

You can submit comments at Comments.

Learn more on how to participate at Participate.

