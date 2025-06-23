June 24: L.A. County Supervisors’ Public Hearing

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 23 to Saturday, June 28.
|
The Los Angeles County Commission on HIV Executive Committee will hold a meeting on Thursday, June 26, from 1-3 p.m. at 510 S. Vermont Ave., 9th Floor, Terrace Level Conference Room, Los Angeles, CA 90020.
|
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 25, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear input on a number of topics during a public hearing on Tuesday, June 24, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.
|
1946, 11:20pm:
William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story
]
|
1972
- Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list
]
|
The Agua Dulce Women's Club Community Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, June 25, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390.
|
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, June 24 beginning at 6:40 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
|
1941
- Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody) [story
]
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting Wednesday, June 25, beginning with a closed session at 2:30 p.m. The open session begins at 5 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, the longest-running and largest food assistance organization in the SCV, has been selected by Albertsons Companies to receive a $30,000 makeover grant.
|
The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center invites the community to the Third Annual Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, June 21 at 11 a.m. at Lucky Luke Brewing Company.
|
Calling all Los Angeles County artists and performers. If you're part of a dance, music, vocal, musical theater or circus group, you are encouraged to apply to be part of the 66th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration.
|
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 26 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
|
Amateur Ham Radio National Field Day will be held Saturday, June 28, at Acton Park, noon to 9 p.m.
|
For one weekend only, Matchbox Theatre Co. is bringing its inaugural production of Johnna Adams’ "World Builders" to The MAIN.
|
Vasquez Rocks Natural Area will host its "Pride Outside," event 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 29.
|
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) south of Templin Highway starting Monday, June 23 for pavement rehabilitation.
|
|
2002
- "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch
]
|
The Pioneer Oil Refinery off of Pine Street in Newhall was built in 1877 by California Star Oil works, forming the foundation for the West Coast oil industry. Benzene and kerosene were the main products made in the refinery and were later sold locally in Ventura and Santa Barbara.
|
Old Town Newhall will host a "Sip into Summer" Bar Crawl, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 21 on Main Street.
|
I wanted to share a quick legislative update from Sacramento. We recently reached the deadline to send bills from the Senate to the Assembly in order to continue moving them through the legislative process this session.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking Youth Basketball Coaches for the 2025 summer season.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.