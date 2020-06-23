[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall home and 80-acre estate to L.A. County and his Hollywood home to L.A. City [story]
June 24: Santa Clarita Community College District Virtual Business Meeting
| Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020
Hasley Hall

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting Wednesday, June 24, with open session from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The meeting will take place via Zoom.

Zoom information is as follows:
Webinar ID: 919-9591-6578
Call-In # 1-669-900-6833, and follow the prompts.

To live stream the meeting, click [here].

Items on the agenda include the monthly tuition schedule for the Center for Early Childhood Education 2020-2021 and a discussion on the general childcare program contract.

To view the full agenda online, click [here].
Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting Wednesday, June 24, with open session from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
CSUN Educators Offer Tips on Minimizing ‘COVID Slide’ During Summer

CSUN Educators Offer Tips on Minimizing ‘COVID Slide’ During Summer
Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools across the nation transitioned to meeting online. Given the abruptness of the transition and lack of preparation parents had in becoming in-home teachers’ aides, many parents and educators are worried about a “COVID slide” or “COVID slowdown,” where students fail to retain any new information learned before and during the pandemic — as well as over the summer, when students are not in school.
FULL STORY...

SCOTUS Upholds DACA Program, Rules Against Trump Administration

SCOTUS Upholds DACA Program, Rules Against Trump Administration
Thursday, Jun 18, 2020
WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court blocked President Donald Trump on Thursday from rolling back the program that protects qualifying immigrants from deportation.
FULL STORY...

University of California Regents Back Affirmative Action

University of California Regents Back Affirmative Action
Monday, Jun 15, 2020
The University of California regents unanimously endorsed affirmative action Monday nearly two decades after the practice was banned throughout the UC system as institutions throughout the state and nation continue to grapple with racial equality in America.
FULL STORY...

Van Hook Appointed to County’s Education Sector Work Team

Van Hook Appointed to County’s Education Sector Work Team
Tuesday, Jun 9, 2020
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook has been appointed by the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors Economic Resiliency Task Force to the Education Sector Work Team, which will focus on creating a framework for the reopening of colleges and universities in the County.
FULL STORY...
COC Point Guard Jordan Nash Returning Home, Commits to Nebraska Wesleyan
College of the Canyons sophomore point guard Jordan Nash is returning to his home state of Nebraska to continue his collegiate journey at Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU), becoming the second Cougars player in as many days to sign with a four-year program.
COC Point Guard Jordan Nash Returning Home, Commits to Nebraska Wesleyan
Aug. 29: Heart of the West at Home Annual Dinner, Auction
Carousel Ranch announced plans for the 24th Annual Dinner, Auction, and Children’s Riding Demonstration set for Saturday, Aug. 29, starting at 6:00 p.m.
Aug. 29: Heart of the West at Home Annual Dinner, Auction
L.A. County Education Office Among California’s Leadership Grant Winner
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday seven awardees, including the Los Angeles County Office of Education, for the 21st Century California School Leadership Academy (21 CSLA) grant competition.
L.A. County Education Office Among California’s Leadership Grant Winner
Registration Open for Chamber’s ‘Bills, Ballots, & Business’ Legislative Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday a special Sacramento legislative update, "Bills, Ballots, & Business," presented by the California Chamber of Commerce.
Registration Open for Chamber’s ‘Bills, Ballots, & Business’ Legislative Update
Going Out of Business: Doctors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Doctors in private practice must pay rent, staff salaries, malpractice and utilities to run an efficient office. With the pandemic, many offices have seen few patients for fear of contamination. Even with telemedicine, income has markedly decreased, threatening permanent office closure.
Going Out of Business: Doctors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Saugus High Substitute Teacher Charged with 18 Counts of Lewd Acts Involving Student
A Saugus High School substitute teacher was accused of 18 counts in court Monday, all connected to allegations he had an inappropriate, monthlong relationship with a 14-year-old student.
Saugus High Substitute Teacher Charged with 18 Counts of Lewd Acts Involving Student
Two Transported to Hospital, Horses Killed in San Francisquito Crash
Two people were transported to the hospital after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a horse in Saugus Monday night.
Two Transported to Hospital, Horses Killed in San Francisquito Crash
New Restrictions in Place for Santa Clarita Fireworks Show
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the annual Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular will take place this Fourth of July.
New Restrictions in Place for Santa Clarita Fireworks Show
CSUN Educators Offer Tips on Minimizing ‘COVID Slide’ During Summer
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools across the nation transitioned to meeting online. Given the abruptness of the transition and lack of preparation parents had in becoming in-home teachers’ aides, many parents and educators are worried about a “COVID slide” or “COVID slowdown,” where students fail to retain any new information learned before and during the pandemic — as well as over the summer, when students are not in school.
CSUN Educators Offer Tips on Minimizing ‘COVID Slide’ During Summer
Today in SCV History (June 23)
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall home and 80-acre estate to L.A. County and his Hollywood home to L.A. City [story]
Hart dies
‘Where Are the Dodgers?’ | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
For those who might want to do something for captive seniors in these facilities, consider (sterilely) providing: books on tape; magazine and newspapers; jigsaw and crossword puzzles; coloring books; an array of reading glasses; and of course contributing to upgrade their cable TV lineup.
‘Where Are the Dodgers?’ | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 85,942 Total Cases in L.A. County, 2,863 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2,571 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,863 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 85,942 Total Cases in L.A. County, 2,863 in SCV
Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore to Close September 7
After operating Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore for almost 60 years, the family owned Elkins Ranch Company has announced it will permanently close the course effective September 7.
Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore to Close September 7
City Urges Residents to Shop Locally, Support Reopening Businesses
As more local businesses are reopening, the city of Santa Clarita is reminding residents to shop locally.
City Urges Residents to Shop Locally, Support Reopening Businesses
SCV Boys & Girls Club Benefits from Online Food Ordering Campaign
Local delivery service WeGoSCV is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley in a “Get $5, Give $5” online food ordering fundraiser through June 30.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Benefits from Online Food Ordering Campaign
L.A. County, Swaths of California See Spike in COVID-19 Cases
For three days in a row, Los Angeles County saw a spike of 2,000 new daily cases of COVID-19, marking some of the fastest spreads of the novel coronavirus in the nation.
L.A. County, Swaths of California See Spike in COVID-19 Cases
COVID-Fueled Death Threats Prompt Response from L.A. County Public Health Director
Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of L.A. County Public Health, released a statement Monday in response to death threats she has received during the COVID-19 emergency.
COVID-Fueled Death Threats Prompt Response from L.A. County Public Health Director
Tuesday Air Quality in SCV: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Tuesday air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to a South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
Tuesday Air Quality in SCV: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
June 23: City Council to Hold Special, Regular Meetings
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, June 23, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
June 23: City Council to Hold Special, Regular Meetings
Newsom, Lawmakers Reach Deal on COVID-Ravaged California Budget
Capping a hectic stretch of negotiations shortened and complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a California budget deal with lawmakers Monday to patch the state’s shattered finances.
Newsom, Lawmakers Reach Deal on COVID-Ravaged California Budget
DMV to Resume Behind-the-Wheel Drive Tests on Friday
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will resume administering behind-the-wheel drive tests beginning Friday, June 26.
DMV to Resume Behind-the-Wheel Drive Tests on Friday
Santa Clarita Residents Hold Vigil in Honor of Robert Fuller, Malcolm Harsch
A few dozen Santa Clarita residents gathered in Central Park Saturday to honor Robert Fuller, 24, and Malcolm Harsch, 38, two Black men who died last week in Palmdale and Victorville.
Santa Clarita Residents Hold Vigil in Honor of Robert Fuller, Malcolm Harsch
California Unemployment Rate Remains High Amid Reopening
The soft reopening of the largest economy in the United States couldn’t stem California’s abysmal unemployment rate as officials on Friday pegged the state’s jobless rate above 16%.
California Unemployment Rate Remains High Amid Reopening
