June 24: Saugus Union School District Board Regular Meeting

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, June 24 beginning at 6:40 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Saugus Union School District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita CA 91355.

The meeting will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer, visit https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/84026866095.

Webinar ID: 840 2686 6095

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

To view the full agenda online visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=41643.

Like this: Like Loading...