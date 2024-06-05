June 24: VIA After Five Mixer at Bella Vida

|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
The County of Los Angeles Military and Veterans Affairs next Townhall Meeting will be held Wednesday, June 12 at 5:30 p.m. at College of the Canyons.
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Monday, June 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Bella Vida SCV Rotary Club.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services joined seven local advocate organizations in affirming its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, with the raising of the Progress Pride Flag Monday at its City of Industry Headquarters.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Evan Chapman.
Princess Cruises, the world’s most iconic cruise brand, today was named as the exclusive cruise line partner for the famed Academy of Country Music.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today commended the launch of SUN Bucks, a new federally funded food program designed to ensure that qualified children have consistent access to adequate nutrition, is now available for the summer.".
1968
- Saugus resident Elizabeth Evans struck by bullet meant for Sen. Robert F. Kennedy [story
]
The All CIF First Team selections for spring sports Girls Softball have been announced by the California Interscholastic Federation, Southern Section.
The All CIF First Team selections for spring sports Boys Volleyball have been announced by the California Interscholastic Federation, Southern Section.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced new extended Monday-Thursday hours, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. effective July 1. The SCV Water Customer Care public lobby at 24631 Avenue Rockefeller Valencia, CA 91355 will now be closed Friday-Sunday.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will ask the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for increased state resources to educate and safeguard Sierra Madre and surrounding foothill communities from black bear and other wildlife encounters.
College of the Canyon women's soccer is sending four players from its 2023 team to play at the next level after a signing ceremony held last week.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Tuesday, June 4 to extend the the current 4% rental increase cap on rental units located in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County for another six months, through Dec. 31, 2024. The supes also voted to impose a new rent cap pf 3% as of Jan. 1, 2025.
The All CIF First Team selections for spring sports have been announced by the California Interscholastic Federation. For Division 2 William S. Hart High School Baseball Coach Jim Ozella was named Coach of the Year.
Summer movie nights at William S. Hart Regional Park ill begin Friday, June 7 with the showing of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." The family-friendly movie nights will begin at 8 p.m.
CBRE announces that construction has commenced on the Santa Clarita Commerce Center, a leading-edge industrial business park within the City of Santa Clarita. Developer, Covington Group, Inc., a privately held, Dallas based real estate development and investment company, named CBRE as the exclusive leasing and marketing agent for the project which broke ground on May 30.
The California Credit Union Foundation has awarded scholarships to two Santa Clarita Valley students as part of its 2024 College Scholarship Program, recognizing exceptional students from Saugus High School in Saugus and West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch for their school and community activities.
The California Department of Water Resources has finalized its first comprehensive, Long-term Drought Plan for the State Water Project as part of an expanded effort to prepare for future droughts and extreme dry conditions.
The Samta Clarita Artists Assocation has announced the SCAA summer July Workshop. The Mindful Mixed Media & Collage Workshop with Kathy Leader will be held on Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Stevenson Ranch Library Community Room.
Beat the summer heat this year by heading to the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente,. Here, you’ll discover a range of programs tailored to the interests of Santa Clarita residents.
Soroptimist International of Valencia has announced “Laughs for a Cause,” a special event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Soroptimist of Valencia. The philanthropic club was chartered in the Santa Clarita Valley in December of 1974.
1925
- Newhall Constable Jack Pilcher killed in the line of duty in handgun accident [story
]
