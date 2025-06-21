June 25: Agua Dulce Women’s Club Community Blood Drive

The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center invites the community to the Third Annual Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, June 21 at 11 a.m. at Lucky Luke Brewing Company.

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, the longest-running and largest food assistance organization in the SCV, has been selected by Albertsons Companies to receive a $30,000 makeover grant.

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting Wednesday, June 25, beginning with a closed session at 2:30 p.m. The open session begins at 5 p.m.

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, June 24 beginning at 6:40 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.

The Agua Dulce Women's Club Community Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, June 25, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390.

Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) south of Templin Highway starting Monday, June 23 for pavement rehabilitation.

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area will host its "Pride Outside," event 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 29.

For one weekend only, Matchbox Theatre Co. is bringing its inaugural production of Johnna Adams’ "World Builders" to The MAIN.

Amateur Ham Radio National Field Day will be held Saturday, June 28, at Acton Park, noon to 9 p.m.

The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 26 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.

Calling all Los Angeles County artists and performers. If you're part of a dance, music, vocal, musical theater or circus group, you are encouraged to apply to be part of the 66th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration.

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking Youth Basketball Coaches for the 2025 summer season.

I wanted to share a quick legislative update from Sacramento. We recently reached the deadline to send bills from the Senate to the Assembly in order to continue moving them through the legislative process this session.

Old Town Newhall will host a "Sip into Summer" Bar Crawl, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 21 on Main Street.

The Pioneer Oil Refinery off of Pine Street in Newhall was built in 1877 by California Star Oil works, forming the foundation for the West Coast oil industry. Benzene and kerosene were the main products made in the refinery and were later sold locally in Ventura and Santa Barbara.

Santa Clarita Hiring for Positions at Hart Park Love the outdoors? Passionate about community programs? The city of Santa Clarita is hiring part-time Recreation Leaders to help bring events, camps and nature programs to life at William S. Hart Park.

June 28: Harley-Davidson Santa Clarita Suspension Workshop Harley-Davidson Santa Clarita will host a performance suspension workshop, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 28 with a Q and A with experts from OHLINS Factory.

CalArts Named One of ‘The Hollywood Reporter’s’ Top Animation Schools for 2025 California Institute of the Arts was recently named in The Hollywood Reporter’s inaugural Top Animation Schools list for 2025.

ARTree, Santa Clarita Library Seeks Volunteers for Bottle Cap Mural ARTree Community Arts Center in collaboration with Santa Clarita Public Library are seeking teen volunteers to help create a bottle cap mural.

June 25: Santa Clarita Library Hosts ‘Party at the Park’ City of Santa Clarita Public Library will host "Party at the Park" 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, June 25 at Duane R. Harte Park.